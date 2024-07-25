Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Jesse Malin’s ‘Black Haired Girl’ For Malin Tribute Album - Noise11.com

Billie Joe Armstrong has recorded a cover of Jesse Malin’s ‘Black Haired Girl’ with Jesse Malin for the Jesse Malin benefit album ‘Silver Patron Saints’.

In May 2023, Malin suffered a spinal stroke leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

“As always in my songs, the themes are all there— transcendence, positivity and global unity through music,” says Jesse Malin. “This is what I love to do, and I’m going to do everything I can to keep doing it.” Silver Patron Saints: The Songs of Jesse Malin is tribute and benefit album, with all proceeds to Jesse Malin’s Sweet Relief artist fund.

The album features Bruce Springsteen, Billie Joe Armstrong, Lucinda Williams and Elvis Costello, The Hold Steady, Tommy Stinson, Alison Mossheart with the late, great Wayne Kramer, Tom Morello, Counting Crows, Dinosaur Jr., The Wallflowers, Spoon, Susanna Hoffs, Frank Turner and Rancid, among others.

“There’s a feeling of liberation that comes with this, but I don’t want to keep repeating myself either,” adds Malin. “My whole process—since I was 13—is to progress, evolve and challenge myself on each record. I really hope people in all parts of the world can relate to these songs, just the spectrum of emotions, overcoming by celebrating life through music and art.”

Silver Patron Saints track list:

1. “Prisoners of Paradise” (feat. Bleachers)

2. “Oh Sheena” (feat. Counting Crows)

3. “She Don’t Love Me Now” (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

4. “Black Haired Girl” (feat. Billie Joe Armstrong)

5. “Brooklyn” (feat. Dinosaur Jr.)

6. “About You” (feat. Frank Turner)

7. “Turn Up the Mains” (feat. Alison Mosshart, Wayne Kramer, Tom Morello, Steven Van Zandt, Mike Watt

& Joey C.)

8. “Room 13” (feat. Lucinda Williams and Elvis Costello)

9. “Don’t Let Them Take You Down (Beautiful Day)” (feat. The Wallflowers)

10. “The Way We Used to Roll” (feat. Spoon)

11. “Shane” (feat. Rocky O’Riordan)

12. “In the Modern World” (feat. Butch Walker)

13. “High Lonesome” (feat. Susanna Hoffs)

14. “Greener Pastures” (feat. Graham Parker)

15. “Meet Me at the End of the World” (feat. Alejandro Escovedo)

16. “Death Star” (feat. The Hold Steady)

17. “Riding on the Subway” (feat. Tommy Stinson and Ruby Stinson)

18. “St. Mark’s Sunset” (feat. The Walker Roaders)

19. “Dead O”n (feat. Ian Hunter)

20. “Almost Grown” (feat. Danny Clinch and Christopher Thorn with Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country)

21. “Shining Down” (feat. Aaron Lee Tasjan)

22. “When You’re Young” (feat. Low Cut Connie)

23. “All the Way From Moscow” (feat. Willie Nile)

24. “No Way Out” (feat. Rancid)

25.“You Know It’s Dark When Atheists Start to Pray” (feat. Gogol Bordello)

26. “God Is Dead” (feat. Agnostic Front)

27. “Frankie” (feat. Murphy’s Law)

