Bruno Mars Confirms New Album Is Finished, First Solo LP In Nearly A Decade - Noise11.com

Bruno Mars has confirmed that his long awaited return to solo album territory is imminent, declaring that his next studio record is complete and signalling the end of one of the longest gaps between releases in modern pop music.

The announcement arrived in typically understated fashion. Posting to X on January 5, Mars wrote simply, “My album is done.” No album title, artwork or release date accompanied the statement, but the message alone was enough to ignite anticipation around a project that has been quietly building for several years.

Industry chatter indicates that a new single is set to arrive this Friday, marking the first official taste of the album and Mars’ first solo release since 24K Magic in 2016. The full record is expected to follow in mid to late March, positioning it as one of the most significant pop releases of the first half of the year.

The forthcoming album reunites Mars with longtime collaborator Philip Lawrence, his creative partner across much of his catalogue and a central figure in the songwriting and production team that helped shape his early career. At this stage, the album is understood to be free of major guest appearances, a notable shift after several years in which Mars has dominated global charts through high profile collaborations.

Those collaborations have been substantial. In 2024, Mars scored worldwide number one singles with Lady Gaga on Die With A Smile and with ROSÉ on APT., both of which spent extended runs atop the Billboard Global 200. The songs reinforced his position as a defining pop force of the streaming era and, paradoxically, distracted from the fact that his own solo discography had remained untouched for almost a decade.

That absence has not been due to inactivity. Since the release of 24K Magic, Mars has expanded his musical footprint in multiple directions. In 2021, he formed Silk Sonic with Anderson .Paak, releasing An Evening With Silk Sonic, a critically celebrated album steeped in classic R&B and soul traditions. The project delivered the global hit Leave The Door Open and earned multiple major awards, cementing Silk Sonic as more than a side project.

Away from the studio, Mars has maintained an extraordinary live presence. His extended Las Vegas residency at Dolby Park at MGM Live has become one of the city’s defining attractions, with Mars closing out 2025 by ringing in New Year’s Eve on stage. The residency continues a touring legacy that includes the 24K Magic World Tour, one of the highest grossing tours of its era.

The new album will arrive as the direct successor to 24K Magic, a release that stands as a career high watermark. Issued in November 2016, the album went triple platinum, produced multiple international hit singles including 24K Magic and That’s What I Like, and swept the Grammy Awards with seven wins, including Album Of The Year. It solidified Mars’ reputation as a master craftsman of contemporary pop rooted in funk, R&B and classic song structures.

Born Peter Gene Hernandez in Honolulu in 1985, Mars’ journey to that level of success is deeply entwined with musical heritage. Raised in a performing family, he was a regular stage presence from early childhood, initially gaining attention in Hawaii for his Elvis Presley impersonations. After relocating to Los Angeles in his late teens, Mars built his reputation behind the scenes as a songwriter and producer before emerging as a solo star with Doo-Wops & Hooligans in 2010.

Since then, he has become one of the best selling artists of the modern era, with more than 150 million records sold worldwide, nine Billboard Hot 100 number one singles and a catalogue that bridges pop, soul, funk and R&B with ease. His ability to move between eras and styles without sounding nostalgic has remained central to his appeal.

With his album now officially completed, attention turns to what Mars chooses to say next. After years spent collaborating, touring and refining his sound, this record represents his first opportunity in nearly ten years to present a unified solo statement. If history is any guide, it will be meticulously crafted, deeply musical and designed to resonate well beyond the initial release window.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)