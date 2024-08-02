Bryan Adams Starts His Own Record Label - Noise11.com

Bryan Adams has launched his own record label.

Adams announced on Friday that he has launched his own label called Bad Records.

To celebrate the launch, Adams is releasing a double A-side single featuring two songs, War Machine and Rock And Roll Hell, which he originally wrote with Jim Vallance and Gene Simmons for KISS’ 1982 album Creatures of the Night.

In a new statement, Adams explained how he became involved with Creatures of the Night.

“To commemorate the first single on Bad Records, here are two songs I co-wrote when I was a 22-year-old struggling songwriter,” he stated. “I got a call out of the blue from producer Michael James Jackson to see if I would like to write for KISS, which I was thrilled to do, and these are a couple of the songs that were the result, written with both Gene Simmons and Jim Vallance.”

Bryan Adams continued, “While sitting with the band, Gene played me this fantastic bass riff, which ended up being the backbone of War Machine. I was trying to think of a theme that could possibly match the riff and came up with the title. Seeing as the other song we’d written was about hell, War was the obvious theme to coincide with it.”

Adams added that he was “very grateful to the KISS guys for giving me the chance back then”.

After working with KISS, Adams went on to become a household name, releasing hit albums such as Cuts Like a Knife and Reckless.

Rock and Roll Hell has been released digitally, accompanied by a music video. The 7″ vinyl featuring both songs will be released on 30 August.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

