 Bryan Adams Starts His Own Record Label - Noise11.com
Bryan Adams at AFL Grand Final media call on Thursday 1 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bryan Adams at AFL Grand Final media call on Thursday 1 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bryan Adams Starts His Own Record Label

by Paul Cashmere on August 3, 2024

in News

Bryan Adams has launched his own record label.

Adams announced on Friday that he has launched his own label called Bad Records.

To celebrate the launch, Adams is releasing a double A-side single featuring two songs, War Machine and Rock And Roll Hell, which he originally wrote with Jim Vallance and Gene Simmons for KISS’ 1982 album Creatures of the Night.

In a new statement, Adams explained how he became involved with Creatures of the Night.

“To commemorate the first single on Bad Records, here are two songs I co-wrote when I was a 22-year-old struggling songwriter,” he stated. “I got a call out of the blue from producer Michael James Jackson to see if I would like to write for KISS, which I was thrilled to do, and these are a couple of the songs that were the result, written with both Gene Simmons and Jim Vallance.”

Bryan Adams continued, “While sitting with the band, Gene played me this fantastic bass riff, which ended up being the backbone of War Machine. I was trying to think of a theme that could possibly match the riff and came up with the title. Seeing as the other song we’d written was about hell, War was the obvious theme to coincide with it.”

Adams added that he was “very grateful to the KISS guys for giving me the chance back then”.

After working with KISS, Adams went on to become a household name, releasing hit albums such as Cuts Like a Knife and Reckless.

Rock and Roll Hell has been released digitally, accompanied by a music video. The 7″ vinyl featuring both songs will be released on 30 August.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Aerosmith in Melbourne Australia 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Aerosmith End 54 Year Run and Call It A Day

Aerosmith has come to a sudden end 54 years after forming in Boston in 1970.

44 mins ago
Black Sorrows One Door Slams
The Black Sorrows New Music Is ‘One Door Slams’

The Black Sorrows have a brand new song ‘One Door Slams’, written by Joe Camilleri and Nick Smith and produced by James Black.

1 day ago
Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Santana – The Noise11 Interview Archive Series (1994)

The following interview with Carlos Santana with Paul Cashmere took place in 1994.

1 day ago
Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson
Paul Kelly Previews ‘Fever Longing Still’ With New Song ‘Taught By Experts’

Despite Paul Kelly having four “projects” since his last ‘Paul Kelly’ album ‘Nature’ in 2018, a new one with his crack team of musicians is on the way for 1 November 2024.

1 day ago
The Sports Live at Billboard 1981
‘Sports Live At Billboard 1981’ Is The Next Release In ARCA’s Desk Tape Series

‘Sports Live at Billboard 1981’ is the latest release in the Australian Road Crew Association’s Desk Tape Series.

2 days ago
Watch Billy Idol Perform ‘Rebel Yell’ From The Top of the Empire State Building

Billy Idol with guitarist Steve Stevens have taken to the top of the Empire State Building, 103 floor up in New York, to mark the 40th anniversary of the ‘Rebel Yell’ album with a performance of the title track.

3 days ago
The Hard Ons
The Hard Ons Have A 40th Anniversary On The Way

The Hard Ons will hit the road again for the 40th anniversary show in October and there is a new song as well.

3 days ago