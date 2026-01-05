BTS Set To Return With First New Album In Six Years And 2026 World Tour - Noise11.com

After completing South Korea’s mandatory military service, global K-pop icons BTS are poised to make a full-scale comeback in 2026 with their first new album in six years. Scheduled for release on March 20 via Big Hit Entertainment, the untitled fifth studio album marks the first full-group effort since 2020’s Be, and follows a period in which members pursued solo projects and other creative ventures.

BTS began recording the album last July, signalling a return to the studio mindset that defined their early years. “We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started,” the group said in a statement. “We’re also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We’ll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you’re as excited as we are.” The album will consist of 14 tracks described as “honest stories” reflecting the members’ individual experiences and their collective journey, offering a heartfelt message of gratitude to their fans, known as ARMY. Pre-orders open on January 16 at 11 a.m. KST, with the album releasing at 1 p.m. KST on March 20.

The group’s announcement follows an extended period of individual activity. After Big Hit confirmed in late 2021 that BTS would take an “official extended period of rest,” the band released the anthology Proof in 2022. Each member pursued solo projects in the intervening years, including J-Hope’s Jack in the Box (2022), RM’s Indigo (2022), and Jimin’s Face (2023). Members also appeared in various media projects, with Jimin and Jung Kook featuring on the Disney+ travel series Are You Sure?!, Jin releasing a concert film from his solo tour, and RM being the subject of a 2024 documentary exploring his second solo album.

The new album also heralds a world tour, with the full schedule set to be announced on January 14 at midnight KST. This will be BTS’s first large-scale global tour since Permission to Dance On Stage in Las Vegas in April 2022. Fans can expect the usual combination of tightly choreographed performances, multimedia stage design, and moments highlighting each member’s artistry.

BTS’s rise to global superstardom has been unprecedented. Formed in 2010 under Big Hit Entertainment, the seven-member band-RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook-debuted in 2013 with 2 Cool 4 Skool and initially drew attention for their socially conscious lyrics addressing youth struggles, mental health, and societal pressures. Their early releases, including O!RUL8,2? (2013) and Skool Luv Affair (2014), helped establish a dedicated international fan base, with their youth-themed trilogy culminating in The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever (2016).

BTS broke into the global market with Wings (2016) and their Love Yourself series (2017-2018), which propelled them to record-breaking chart success in the United States, Europe, and beyond. Milestones included topping the Billboard 200 with Love Yourself: Tear (2018), the first Korean-language album to reach number one in the US, and achieving multiple Hot 100 number-one singles with hits such as Dynamite, Butter, and Permission to Dance. By 2023, BTS had become South Korea’s best-selling music act, selling more than 40 million albums, and were recognised as global cultural ambassadors, addressing the United Nations and partnering with UNICEF.

The 2026 comeback signals not just a return to the stage but a continuation of BTS’s evolution as a band that blends musical innovation with cultural impact. With a new album reflecting both their personal growth and shared experiences, the group is set to reassert their position at the forefront of global pop music.

