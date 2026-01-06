Calling All Captains Set To Release Deeply Personal New EP The Things That I've Lost - Noise11.com

Canadian punk-rock outfit Calling All Captains are poised to return with their most intimate and introspective work to date. Their new EP, The Things That I’ve Lost, is set for release on January 9, 2026 via New Damage Records, marking another milestone in the band’s evolution from earnest upstarts to one of modern punk rock’s most compelling voices.

Fronted by Luc Gauthier on vocals, with Connor Dawkins on guitar and vocals, Brad Bremner on guitar and vocals, and Tim Wilson on drums, Calling All Captains have spent the past decade transforming personal adversity into cathartic, high-energy music. From their early DIY tours in the outskirts of Edmonton to commanding large festival stages, the band’s journey has been defined by resilience, collaboration, and relentless commitment to their craft.

“This is the most personal release we’ve ever put out,” Gauthier says of the EP. “These songs came from reflecting on everything we’ve been through, personally and as a band. It’s raw, but it’s real. And I think people will feel that.”

The Things That I’ve Lost spans seven tracks that grapple with burnout, grief, and fractured identity, while showcasing the band’s most mature songwriting to date. From the tension-filled opening of Stay Away to the reflective final moments of Salt Lines, the EP balances intense punk energy with melodic precision, demonstrating the band’s ability to channel vulnerability into music that resonates broadly.

Formed six years ago following the departure of their previous vocalist, Calling All Captains underwent a pivotal transformation when Gauthier moved from drums to lead vocals. The addition of Wilson, previously of Greater Than Giants, solidified the lineup, allowing the band to hone a sound that blends elements of pop punk and post-hardcore. Their early years were defined by DIY tours and the challenges of gaining traction outside major Canadian cities, but persistence and a focus on authentic connection with fans propelled them forward.

The EP’s recording process, guided by producer Quinn Cyrankiewicz, was marked by experimentation and collaboration. Connor Dawkins describes studio sessions as a space where ideas evolve organically: “Every little aspect is important at that stage. Working with Quinn, there are so many ‘aha!’ moments – it’s about capturing something that will exist for everyone to hear exactly as we imagined it.”

Each track carries personal weight for the band members. Gauthier cites Skin & Bones as a turning point, exploring his struggles with eating in a raw, unguarded way. Dawkins takes the lead vocal on One More Day, a reflection on loss and the impermanence of relationships. Wilson highlights Sunbeam as a glimpse of the band’s future sonic direction, while Bremner points to Be Cool as a first step toward new musical terrain.

Calling All Captains have built a reputation for their live shows, turning every performance into an immersive experience. Their intensity and authenticity were most visible during a memorable hometown show supporting The Offspring, where 10,000 fans witnessed the band’s commanding presence firsthand. Fans in Edmonton can experience this new chapter live, as the band will perform an intimate EP release show at Temple at Starlite on January 10, with special guest Darryl Saves Lives. Doors open at 7pm, with the show starting at 8pm. The event is 18+ and tickets are available via the venue.

Looking ahead, Calling All Captains remain committed to growth, both on stage and in the studio. They are preparing for extensive touring in the USA, eager to bring their music to new audiences. While humour and ambition mix in their stated goal of one day opening for Nickelback, the band’s focus remains on creating authentic music that connects with listeners and sustaining the perseverance that has defined their career.

For aspiring musicians, Gauthier’s advice is clear: “Just go do it. Don’t be afraid to put out that song or book that show. You won’t know how far you can push until you try.” Bremner echoes the sentiment with a reminder about resilience: success in music is rarely linear, but persistence, work ethic, and a commitment to craft ensure that opportunities will continue to arrive.

With The Things That I’ve Lost, Calling All Captains offer a work of both emotional depth and punk-rock energy, reaffirming their place among the leading voices of contemporary Canadian punk.

The Things That I’ve Lost Track Listing

Stay Away

Call Me

A New Type of Grey

Blood For Blood

Say That You Hate Me

Dark Clouds

Salt Lines

Tour Dates

Edmonton, AB – Temple at Starlite – January 10, 2026 – Doors 7pm, Showtime 8pm, 18+ – Tickets available at Starlite Room

