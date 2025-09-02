Carla Harvey Unleashes Her Riot-Grrrl Dream with New Band, The Violent Hour - Noise11.com

Carla Harvey, the electrifying force behind Butcher Babies, has carved a path all her own with the birth of her new band, The Violent Hour. Fueled by an unwavering devotion to the ’90s Riot Grrrl movement, Harvey has assembled an all-female lineup that blends passion, grit, and unapologetic fire.

“As a huge fan of the 90’s Riot Grrl movement, I’ve dreamed of having an all-girl band my whole life. After a long search, I finally found them. Four incredible women who share the same drive, passion, and fire that fuels me. We are The Violent Hour, and we are your new favorite band, says Carla Harvey.

The current lineup: Allie Kay on rhythm guitar, Kiana De León on lead guitar, Jewell Steele on bass, Sasha De Leon on drums, and Carla herself on vocals.

Carla Harvey’s career is every bit as eclectic as it is accomplished. Launching her career as co-vocalist of Butcher Babies in 2010, she helped front five full-length albums and two EPs, forging a sound defined by a ferocious fusion of metalcore and groove metal.

But Harvey’s ambitions stretched far beyond music. She’s also a comic book writer, a novelist, a visual artist, and holds multiple degrees in mortuary science, graduating valedictorian and becoming a licensed funeral director, embalmer, and grief coach.

In July 2024, she shocked fans with her departure from Butcher Babies, closing a powerful chapter of her career but without slowing down. Shortly after, she became the new voice for the industrial-dance outfit Lords of Acid.

Harvey’s newest venture, The Violent Hour, is a passion project built with her fiancé, drummer and multi-instrumentalist Charlie Benante of Anthrax and Pantera fame. The duo began collaborating on writing and recording last year, with early sessions overseen by producer Jay Ruston, known for his work with Anthrax and Steel Panther.

“Sick Ones” dropped in April 2025 as the band’s debut single, a blistering rock anthem co-written by Harvey and Benante, featuring a ripping solo by guitar legend John 5. Harvey says the song sprang from a mantra she jotted in a journal: “Cut the sick ones loose”, a phrase that carried her through a vulnerable period in her life.

The video, directed by Vicente Cordero, flips the script, challenging the idea of cutting toxic people out by asking whether the most dangerous enemy might be the darker side of oneself.

A second single, “Hell or Hollywood”, followed in June with guest guitar from Zakk Wylde, delivering raw riffs and razor-sharp commentary on ambition and disillusionment in Tinseltown.

Their self-titled debut EP, featuring five potent tracks, was released on July 25, 2025, via Megaforce Records. Carla wrote all lyrics and delivered every vocal; Benante laid down all instruments—except for guest spots by John 5, Zakk Wylde, and Crobot’s Brandon Yeagley (on the track “Portland, Oregon”).

Critics were pumped: early reviews praised the EP’s gutsy originality and genre-blending edge. Many noted it as a blistering, face-melting hard-rock assault, likening Harvey’s vibe to Avril Lavigne gone metal—angry, raw, and unforgettable.

Discography & Highlights At a Glance

With Butcher Babies:

EPs: Butcher Babies (2012), Uncovered (2014)

Albums: Goliath (2013), Take It Like a Man (2015), Lilith (2017), Eye for an Eye…/…’Till the World’s Blind (2023)

With The Violent Hour:

Singles: “Sick Ones” (Apr 2025), “Hell or Hollywood” (Jun 2025)

Self-titled EP: Released Jul 25, 2025 (Megaforce Records), featuring John 5, Zakk Wylde, Brandon Yeagley

The Violent Hour Upcoming Shows

September 20 – The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano, CA

September 21 – Whisky a Go Go, Los Angeles, CA

September 22 – Whisky a Go Go, Los Angeles, CA

