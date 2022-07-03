Charlie Watts Biography In The Works - Noise11.com

An authorised biography of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will be released in September.

The book, titled Charlie’s Good Tonight: The Authorised Biography of Charlie Watts, will be available to readers later this year, according to Rolling Stone.

It will feature forewords from the late drummer’s bandmates Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, and a prelude from the Rolling Stones’ former manager and producer Andrew Loog Oldham.

Watts died in August 2021 aged 80. The biography was authorised by his surviving Rolling Stones bandmates and family members.

Paul Sexton authored the biography, including interviews with Jagger and Richards, as well as Ronnie Wood, family, friends, and other collaborators.

“Our dear friend Charlie Watts was not just a fantastic drummer but a wonderful person,” the Rolling Stones said in a statement. “He was funny and generous and a man of great taste and we miss him terribly. It’s great that his family have authorized this official biography by Paul Sexton, whos been writing and broadcasting about Charlie and the band for many years.”

Sexton added, “To be able, with the help and encouragement of those who knew him best, to draw on my time with this unique man and his fellow Rolling Stones to write his authorised biography, is a thrill and an honour.”

Charlie’s Good Tonight: The Authorised Biography of Charlie Watts will be released on 15 September in the U.K. and 11 October in America.

