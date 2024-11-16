Check Out The Pearl Jam Fans Lining Up For Merch In Melbourne - Noise11.com

Pearl Jam will play Melbourne tonight (16 November 2024). Merch for the show went on sale early at Volcom’s shop at the Spencer Street Outlet and fans lined up for hours to buy merch early.

Check out the line at midday today Saturday 16 November.

Pearl Jam played their first Australian show on 13 November 2024 on the Gold Coast.

Here is that setlist:

Corduroy (from Vitology, 1994)

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town (from Vs. 1993)

Given to Fly (from Yield, 1998)

Why Go (from Ten, 1991)

Quick Escape (from Gigaton, 2020)

React, Respond (from Dark Matter, 2024)

Dark Matter (from Dark Matter, 2024)

I Am Mine (from Riot Act, 2002)

Wreckage (from Dark Matter, 2024)

Even Flow (from Ten, 1991)

I Got Id (from Merkinball EP, 1995)

Daughter (from Vs. 1993)

Got to Give (from Dark Matter, 2024)

Severed Hand (from Pearl Jam, 2006)

Black (from Ten, 1991)

Porch (from Ten, 1991)

Encore:

Man of the Hour (from Rearviewmirror, 2004)

Do the Evolution (from Yield, 1998)

Breath (from Singles soundtrack, 1992)

Better Man (from Vitology, 1994)

Alive (from Ten, 1991)

Rockin’ in the Free World (Neil Young cover)

The Gold Coast show was shortened after a thunderstorm ripped through the area a few hours earlier. Opening act Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers were cancelled but Pixies did open ahead of Pearl Jam.

Pearl Jam’s next two shows are in Melbourne this weekend and then they play two final Australian shows in Sydney.

Saturday, November 16 Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (with Cosmic Psychos)

Monday, November 18 Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (with Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers)

Thursday, November 21 Engie Stadium, Sydney (with Cosmic Psychos)

Saturday, November 23 Engie Stadium, Sydney (with Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers)

