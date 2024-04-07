Chris Isaak Plays For Final A Day On The Green 2023/2024 Season At Mt Duneed - Noise11.com

Chris Isaak’s ability to connect with an audience has made him a perennial entertainer. You don’t have to go to a Chris Isaak show wondering how he’ll be. Since he first came to Australia in 1995, Chris has been delivered equal parts entertainment and musicianship ever since.

Since Chris Isaak first surfaced with the ‘Silvertone’ album and radio hit in Australia ‘Dancin’ (which is not in his current setlist) he has been an Australian fav. Like Matchbox Twenty and Pink, Australia was the first country to take notice of Chris Isaak (even before the USA).

Needless to say Chris Isaak fans are long-term fans. He knows that and uses his banter between songs like a good friend coming over for a barbie.

Everything about Chris Isaak has been about remaining true to his origins. That name of the guitar, for instance, is a reminder to himself of where he started as an unknown performer in seedy clubs where to get the audiences to know who he was he had to put your name right there in their face and where better to brand than on your own guitar.

This was the longest Chris has been away from an Australian stage. Since the mid 90s he has previously toured here every two or three years, last in 2016, 2013, 2011, 2009, 2006, 2004, 2002, 1999, 1998, 1996 and 1995.

The setlist opened with ‘American Boy’, the song he used as the opener in his three season sitcom ‘The Chris Isaak Show’. (Check it out on YouTube).

Chris’ signature song ‘Wicked Game’ came surprising early in the set. ‘Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing’, a song that was only a hit in Australia, was saved for the encore.

The influences are acknowledged with two Roy Orbison and one Elvis cover. As he hasn’t released of original material since 2015, the setlist is mainly a reflection of the catalogue.

The one negative for the event was that there were no big screens side of stage for those towards the back of the outdoor audience. Lighting on stage was also mostly dark and there was no vision at the back of the stage. A Day On The Green events are generally staged like a major production. This one was a theatre production in an outdoor event.

With no cameras and screens, Chris was lost to the majority of the audience when he went into the crowd for ‘Here I Stand’ and ‘Don’t Leave Me On My Own’. The crowd walk has been part of the act for years. It works in a theatre. It does not work at an outdoor event with bad lighting and without cameras.

Chris Isaak setlist, Mt Duneed Estate, 6 April 2024

American Boy (from Always Got Tonight, 2002)

Somebody’s Crying (from Forever Blue, 1995)

Here I Stand

Don’t Leave Me On My Own (from Forever Blue, 1995)

Put Out Your Hand

Wicked Game (from Heart Shaped World, 1989)

Go Walking Down There (from Forever Blue, 1995)

Speak of the Devil (from Speak of the Devil, 1998)

One Day (from Always Got Tonight, 2002)

Oh, Pretty Woman (Roy Orbison cover) (from Beyond the Sun, 2011)

Forever Blue (from Forever Blue, 1995)

Two Hearts (from San Francisco Days, 1993)

Only the Lonely (Roy Orbison cover) (from Baja Sessions, 1996)

Livin’ for Your Lover (from Silvertone, 1985)

Let Me Down Easy (from Always Got Tonight, 2002)

Can’t Help Falling in Love (Elvis Presley cover) (from Beyond the Sun, 2011)

Blue Hotel (from Chris Isaak, 1987)

Notice the Ring (from Always Got Tonight, 2002)

San Francisco Days (from San Francisco Days, 1993)

Big Wide Wonderful World (from Mr Lucky, 2009)

Encore

Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing (from Forever Blue, 1995)

Can’t Do A Thing (To Stop Me) (from San Francisco Days, 1993)

The Way Things Really Are (from First Comes The Night, 2015)

Shows still to go:

7 April, Adelaide, A Day On The Green, Peter Lehmann Wines

10 and 11 April, Sydney, State Theatre

13 April, Hunter Valley, A Day On The Green, Bimbadgen

14 April, Bowral, A Day On The Green, Centennial Vineyards

16 and 17 April, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

20 April, Mount Cotton, A Day On The Green, Sirromet Wines

Tickets from Live Nation

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

