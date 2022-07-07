Cindy Santana Updates The Condition of Carlos Santana - Noise11.com

Carlos Santana is recovering after collapsing at a concert in Michigan this week.

Carlos’ wife Cindy updated fans on her husband’s condition in a post, “Hi Everyone! Carlos & I thank you so much for your prayers, love, care & concern for him! Please know that he’s resting and doing very well! He was diagnosed with heat exhaustion & dehydration… it was 100 degrees on stage and 114 under the lights so that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue. He’ll be as good as new soon! Thank you again and we love you! Cindy & Carlos.”

Carlos was taken away on a stretcher after he collapsed at the show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre as he was introducing the ninth song ‘Joy’.

The setlist before the show stopped was:

Soul Sacrifice (from Santana, 1969)

Jin-go-lo-ba (from Santana, 1969)

Evil Ways (from Santana, 1969)

Black Magic Woman / Gypsy Queen (from Abraxas, 1970)

Oye como va (from Abraxas, 1970)

Incident at Neshabur (from Abraxas, 1970)

She’s Not There (from Moonflower, 1977)

Life Is for Living (from Milagro, 1992)

Joy (from Blessing and Miracles, 2021) Introduced by not played

From the Santana website:

Santana’s Pittsburgh show has now been postponed. The Santana show initially scheduled at Star Lake Pavilion outside Pittsburgh, PA, on Wednesday, July 6, is being rescheduled to Thursday, August 4. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date. Earth, Wind & Fire will not be part of the newly rescheduled date. Instead, the new date will be an Evening with Santana.

Also from the Santana website:

Rock Legend Carlos Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan. The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre), an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, Michigan. Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well, it was announced by Santana’s manager Michael Vrionis tonight. “The show for tomorrow July 6th at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, PA. will be postponed to a later date. More details to follow thru Live Nation,” Mr. Michael Vrionis added.

Santana at The Pavilion at Star Lake is rescheduled to August 4, 2022. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. — Carlos Santana (@SantanaCarlos) July 6, 2022

