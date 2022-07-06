 Carlos Santana Collapses On Stage In Michigan - Noise11.com
Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Carlos Santana Collapses On Stage In Michigan

by Paul Cashmere on July 6, 2022

in News

A medical crew was called for Carlos Santana at his Michigan show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre after the rock legend collapsed on stage, 55 minutes into his set.

Witnesses say Carlos appeared to pass out just as he was setting up the next song ‘Joy’ saying it was a “mystical medicine music to heal a world infected with fear.”

After 20 minutes, Carlos was taken away on a stretcher.

About to turn 75 year old Carlos Santana had a heart procedure in December 2021 which caused him to postpone a Las Vegas residency. At the time he said, “I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest.”

He returned to live performance in Las Vegas on 26 January 2022 and has performed 37 shows so far this year.

Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well, it was announced by Santana’s manager Michael Vrionis tonight. “The show with Earth, Wind & Fire for tomorrow July 6th at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, PA will be postponed to a later date. More details to follow thru Live Nation,” Mr. Michael Vrionis added.

