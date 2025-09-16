Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G to Headline Coachella 2025 - Noise11.com

The 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California across the weekends of April 10-12 and April 17-19, with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G set to headline.

The eclectic lineup balances global superstars with cult heroes. Carpenter tops the opening Friday with The xx and Nine Inch Noize, Bieber leads Saturday alongside The Strokes and Labrinth, while Colombian superstar Karol G closes out Sunday with a stacked bill that includes Young Thug, BIGBANG, Major Lazer and Iggy Pop.

For Australian fans, the homegrown representation includes Royel Otis, one of Australia’s buzziest indie exports right now, and pub-punk favourites The Chats, bringing a slice of Aussie chaos to the desert stage.

Electronic heavyweight Anyma will premiere his new immersive experience Æden, and Radiohead will debut their retrospective project Kid A Mnesia at the festival’s underground Bunker stage.

Full Line-up by Day

Friday April 10 & 17

Sabrina Carpenter, The xx, Nine Inch Noize, Disclosure, Turnstile, Ethel Cain, Dijon, Teddy Swims, KATSEYE, Devo, Sexyy Red, Central Cee, Foster the People, Levity, Blood Orange, Moby, Marlon Hoffstadt, Lykke Li, fakemink, Gordo, Creepy Nuts, Joyce Manor, BINI, Kettama, Groove Armada, Joost, HUGEL, CMAT, Slayyter, Prospa, Hot Mulligan, Hamdi, Fleshwater, Max Styler, Wednesday, Dabeull, The Two Lips, Ninajirachi, Max Dean x Luke Dean, Cachirula & Loojan, Jessica Brankka, Chloé Caillet x Rossi., Arodes, NewDad, Carolina Durante, flowervo!ower, Febuary, Bob Baker Marionettes, Youna, Sahar Z.

Saturday April 11 & 18

Justin Bieber, The Strokes, GIVĒON, Addison Rae, Labrinth, SOMBR, David Byrne, Interpol, Alex G, Solomun, Swae Lee, Taemin, PinkPantheress, Royel Otis, REZZ, Fuji Kaze, Adriatique, Davido, Boys Noize, Geese, rusowsky, 藤井 風, Green Velvet x AYIBO, Luísa Sonza, ZULAN, Los Hermanos Flores, Bedouin, Ceremony, 54 Ultra, Noga Erez, Ben Sterling, Blondshll, Lamhbini Girls, Ecca Vandal, Mind Enterprises, Freak Slug, SOSA, Mahmut Orhan, Riordan, Die Spitz, WHATMORE, GENESI, Yamagucchi.

Sunday April 12 & 19

Karol G, Young Thug, Kaskade, BIGBANG, Laufey, Major Lazer, Iggy Pop, FKA twigs, Wet Leg, Clipse, Subtronics, Little Simz, Mochakk, Duke Dumont, Worship, Armin van Buuren, Adam Beyer, Holly Humberstone, Gigi Perez, The Rapture, Suicidal Tendencies, BUNT., French Police, Black Flag, Oklou, Röyksopp, The Chats, DRAIN, Model/Actriz, COBRAH, Los Retros, WhoMadeWho, Jane Remover, R3Z, Glitterer, Carlita, Josh Baker, MESTIZA, &friends, AZZECCA, LE YORA, Samia, Tomora.

Special presentation: Anyma presents Æden (world premiere)

Special Bunker Debut: Radiohead – Kid A Mnesia

