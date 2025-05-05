Cold Chisel The Big Five-O Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl To Screen on 7 - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel’s 2024 performance from the iconic Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne last November will screen on the 7 Network in Australia this Sunday.

Cold Chisel played two shows at the Bowl on 22 and 23 November, 2025. Noise11 was there, read the review.

Over 250,000 fans around Australia saw Chisel on The Big Five-O tour. The Myer Music Bowl night was a hot one. They played to a 37 degree sweating audience.

“Every show on our Big Five-0 Tour had something special, but the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, with 37° temperatures and an incredible audience, really brought out a blistering and joyous performance from all of us onstage,” says frontman, Jimmy Barnes. “The crowd nearly drowned us out, they sang so loud and proud. It was a show we will never forget,” he continued.

Watch the Channel 7 Big Five-O trailer here.

“50 years old, Cold Chisel are on fire in this film – I’ve never seen audiences punching the air one moment, openly sobbing the next,” says producer Paul Clarke. “I feel like we caught them on a brilliant night in Melbourne. According to the band, they have never played better.” (Clarke was also involved with ‘John Farnham: Finding The Voice’ and ‘Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line and Blood and Thunder’.)

Cold Chisel setlist, Friday 22 November 2025

Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)

Letter to Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)

Rising Sun (from East, 1980)

My Baby (from East, 1980)

All for You (from No Plans, 2012)

Painted Doll (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Choirgirl (from East, 1980)

Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Four Walls (from East, 1980)

Mr Crown Prosecutor (from The Last Wave of Summer, 1998)

Wild Colonial Boy (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Plaza (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)

Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Encore:

Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Encore 2:

Taipan (from Circus Animals, 1982)

When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Cold Chisel setlist, Saturday 23 November 2025

Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)

Letter to Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)

HQ454 Monroe (from No Plans, 2012)

Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)

Rising Sun (from East, 1980)

My Baby (from East, 1980)

All for You (from No Plans, 2012)

Painted Doll (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Choirgirl (from East, 1980)

Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Four Walls (from East, 1980)

Houndog (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Rosaline (from Cold Chisel, 1978)

You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)

Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Encore:

Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Encore 2:

Taipan (from Circus Animals, 1982)

When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

