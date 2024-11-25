 Cold Chisel Return To Sidney Myer Music Bowl For First Time Since 2005 - Noise11.com
Cold Chisel Flemington 25 October 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Cold Chisel Flemington 25 October 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Cold Chisel Return To Sidney Myer Music Bowl For First Time Since 2005

by Paul Cashmere on November 25, 2024

in News

Cold Chisel brought their The Big 5-0 show to Melbourne’s iconic Sydney Myer Music Bowl for two nights on Friday and Saturday. It was the first time Chisel had performed at the Bowl since 2005.

Even back in the day, Chisel had only previously play at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in 1978, 1980 and 1982. The 2005 show was part of the Melbourne International Music and Blues Festival Chuggi did back then as a tsunami benefit concert with John Farnham, Billy Thorpe and Daddy Cool also on the bill.

Cold Chisel are nearing the end of the Australian leg on The Big 5-0 tour. There are three more shows to go in Canberra, Hunter Valley and Sydney then another three in January 2025 in New Zealand.

Cold Chisel setlist, Friday 22 November 2025

Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)
Letter to Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)
Rising Sun (from East, 1980)
My Baby (from East, 1980)
All for You (from No Plans, 2012)
Painted Doll (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Choirgirl (from East, 1980)
Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Four Walls (from East, 1980)
Mr Crown Prosecutor (from The Last Wave of Summer, 1998)
Wild Colonial Boy (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Plaza (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Encore:
Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Encore 2:
Taipan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Cold Chisel setlist, Saturday 23 November 2025

Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)
Letter to Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
HQ454 Monroe (from No Plans, 2012)
Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)
Rising Sun (from East, 1980)
My Baby (from East, 1980)
All for You (from No Plans, 2012)
Painted Doll (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Choirgirl (from East, 1980)
Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Four Walls (from East, 1980)
Houndog (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Rosaline (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)
Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Encore:
Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)
Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)
Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Encore 2:
Taipan (from Circus Animals, 1982)
When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)
Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Remaining Australian Shows

28 November, Canberra, Stage 88
30 November, Hunter Valley, Roche Estate
4 December, Sydney, Qudos

New Zealand

18 January, Queenstown
25 January, Taupō
26 January, Whitianga

Get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John’s Broadway Musical Axed After One Week

Elton John's Broadway musical has been axed, less than one week after its launch.

3 days ago
Genesis The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway
Genesis ‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’ Turns 50

‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’, the last Genesis album to feature Peter Gabriel, turned 50 this week.

4 days ago
Alice Cooper Muscle of Love
Alice Cooper Muscle of Love Gets The Expansion Treatment

Alice Cooper’s 1973 album ‘Muscle of Love’ has been expanded by Rhino.

4 days ago
Fleetwood Mac photo by Ros O'Gorman
Fleetwood Mac Doco In the Works From Apple

A "definitive" documentary about Fleetwood Mac is in development.

5 days ago
Ian Kenny and Jon Stevens
Noiseworks Drop A Few Surprises at One Electric Day

Noiseworks gave fans something a little different at One Electric Day in Werribee outside Melbourne on Sunday. For starters, there was a Chisel song with a special guest and a birthday surprise.

7 days ago
Tom Petty Long After Dark
Tom Petty Estate Share New Music Video for ‘Never Be You’

The estate of the late Tom Petty has released a music video for the previously unreleased ‘Never Be You’ from the newly expanded ‘Long After Dark (Deluxe Edition)’.

November 16, 2024
George Harrison Living In The Material World
George Harrison ‘Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)’ Video Premieres

The George Harrison version of ‘Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)’, a song George wrote for Ringo Starr’s ‘Ringo’ album over 50 years ago, is available as part of the 50th anniversary edition of George’s ‘Living In The Material World’ album.

November 16, 2024