Cold Chisel Return To Sidney Myer Music Bowl For First Time Since 2005 - Noise11.com

Cold Chisel brought their The Big 5-0 show to Melbourne’s iconic Sydney Myer Music Bowl for two nights on Friday and Saturday. It was the first time Chisel had performed at the Bowl since 2005.

Even back in the day, Chisel had only previously play at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in 1978, 1980 and 1982. The 2005 show was part of the Melbourne International Music and Blues Festival Chuggi did back then as a tsunami benefit concert with John Farnham, Billy Thorpe and Daddy Cool also on the bill.

Cold Chisel are nearing the end of the Australian leg on The Big 5-0 tour. There are three more shows to go in Canberra, Hunter Valley and Sydney then another three in January 2025 in New Zealand.

Cold Chisel setlist, Friday 22 November 2025

Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)

Letter to Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)

Rising Sun (from East, 1980)

My Baby (from East, 1980)

All for You (from No Plans, 2012)

Painted Doll (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Choirgirl (from East, 1980)

Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Four Walls (from East, 1980)

Mr Crown Prosecutor (from The Last Wave of Summer, 1998)

Wild Colonial Boy (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Plaza (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)

Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Encore:

Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Encore 2:

Taipan (from Circus Animals, 1982)

When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Cold Chisel setlist, Saturday 23 November 2025

Standing on the Outside (from East, 1980)

Letter to Alan (from Circus Animals, 1982)

HQ454 Monroe (from No Plans, 2012)

Cheap Wine (from East, 1980)

Rising Sun (from East, 1980)

My Baby (from East, 1980)

All for You (from No Plans, 2012)

Painted Doll (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Choirgirl (from East, 1980)

Forever Now (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Four Walls (from East, 1980)

Houndog (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Rosaline (from Cold Chisel, 1978)

You Got Nothing I Want (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Merry-Go-Round (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Flame Trees (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Khe Sanh (from Cold Chisel, 1978)

Bow River (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Encore:

Saturday Night (from Twentieth Century, 1984)

Breakfast at Sweethearts (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Shipping Steel (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Encore 2:

Taipan (from Circus Animals, 1982)

When the War Is Over (from Circus Animals, 1982)

Goodbye (Astrid Goodbye) (from Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

Remaining Australian Shows

28 November, Canberra, Stage 88

30 November, Hunter Valley, Roche Estate

4 December, Sydney, Qudos

New Zealand

18 January, Queenstown

25 January, Taupō

26 January, Whitianga

