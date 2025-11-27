Confidence Man Unleash Chris Lake Remix Of Gossip As Active Scenes Vol One Builds Heat - Noise11.com

Confidence Man have supercharged the rollout of their upcoming EP, Active Scenes Vol One, with the release of Gossip (Chris Lake Remix), a high-voltage rework by one of the most prolific figures in global dance music. Chris Lake brings a refined and explosive club energy to the single, a move that underscores the growing international reach of the Australian group. The remix arrives as a centrepiece moment for the EP campaign, a significant endorsement from a producer known for shaping modern electronic music with precision and intent.

Confidence Man have accelerated their live reputation in recent months, highlighted by a sold-out takeover at The Cause in London where the group staged an Active Scenes themed party. The night captured their trademark chaos, rhythm and theatrical force, confirming their position as one of Australia’s most dynamic global exports in dance pop and performance art.

Formed in Brisbane in 2016, Confidence Man emerged from a network of musicians who had already contributed to Australia’s indie and electronic scenes through acts like The Belligerents, The Jungle Giants and Moses Gunn Collective. The group’s decision to adopt pseudonyms and carve out a stylised presence began as a playful studio experiment, and the early sessions eventually developed into a serious creative project that fused dance pop with a deliberately eccentric stage identity.

In 2017, they signed with Heavenly Records in the UK, releasing their debut single Bubblegum. Their debut album, Confident Music For Confident People, arrived in 2018 and sparked a wave of critical and commercial interest, supported by extensive European touring and a headline show at London’s Scala. The same year also produced the festive release Santa’s Coming Down The Chimney, cementing their reputation for unpredictability.

Across 2019 to 2024, Confidence Man continued developing their hybrid of pop, club, satire and performance. Their 2019 single Does It Make You Feel Good? was premiered during an interview with Triple J, where Janet Planet and Sugar Bones discussed unusual industry friendships and a memorable encounter with U2. The band followed with the 2020 single First Class Bitch, which further defined their shift toward rhythm-driven production.

Their second album, Tilt, arrived in 2022 and achieved a Top 10 ARIA position. This period included a series of major international festival dates, including Glastonbury, which exposed them to a broader UK and European audience. The Re-Tilt remix EP landed later that year with contributions from Tame Impala, CHAI and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.

From 2023 onward, the band leaned heavily into club culture, releasing collaborations with Daniel Avery and DJ Seinfeld, while expanding their sound through mashups, DJ mixes and a series of standalone singles. In 2024 they issued 3AM (La La La), inspired by their relocation to London and the energy of 1990s British rave culture. A remix album, 5AM (La La La), followed in 2025.

Confidence Man’s momentum now funnels into Active Scenes Vol One, due for release on 5 December, with Gossip (Chris Lake Remix) setting the stage for an EP built on high-impact collaborations and remix culture.

ACTIVE SCENES VOL ONE – TRACKLISTING

Damaged Goods

17

In A Band (With Sweely)

Gossip (Chris Lake Edit)

Gossip (Bullet Tooth Remix)

I Heart You (Saoirse Remix)

