Cookin' On 3 Burners Fire Up The Funk On Cookin' The Books - Noise11.com

Australia’s premier Hammond soul trio, Cookin’ On 3 Burners, are back in the groove with their first studio album in six years, Cookin’ The Books. The new record finds the Melbourne band in blazing form, deep in the pocket, wide in scope, and overflowing with vintage funk and soul flavours.

Formed in 1997, Cookin’ On 3 Burners – Jake Mason on Hammond organ, Dan West on guitar, and Ivan Khatchoyan on drums – have spent nearly three decades carving out their space as trailblazers of the Australian deep funk scene. Their music bridges the timeless grit of classic soul with modern production sensibilities, winning international attention through their massive 2009 hit This Girl (from the Soul Messin’ album), which has since clocked more than 2 billion streams worldwide and recently made a return in Jurassic World: Rebirth.

With Cookin’ The Books, recorded live to tape at Melbourne’s Soul Messin’ Studios, the trio capture the raw warmth and tactile energy of true analog performance. “This album is a culmination of six years of jamming, sharing ideas, and collaborating with some of Australia’s finest musicians,” says Mason. “We wanted to honour our roots, but also push things into new spaces. It’s raw, soulful, and built from the ground up.”

The record features an impressive cast of collaborators, each bringing a distinct voice to the Burners’ unmistakable sound. Stella Angelico, the group’s powerhouse live vocalist, leads several tracks with fiery soul presence. Natalie Slade (known for her work with Steve Spacek and Katalyst) lends a lush, haunting tone, while hip hop veteran Mantra and Jane Tyrrell (The Herd) fuse rhymes and melody into a politically charged standout. Rising alt-soul artist Wilson Blackley brings velvet smooth emotion, and Tamil Rogeon (Aloe Blacc, The Dandy Warhols) delivers sweeping string arrangements that heighten the cinematic scope.

Across 14 tracks and just over 55 minutes, Cookin’ The Books traverses the full terrain of funk, soul, and groove – from breakbeat grit to orchestral grandeur.

Cookin’ The Books Tracklisting

Cookin’ The Books

The title track lays down a dirty Hammond groove and breakbeat punch, an instrumental built to burn dancefloors with organ stabs, crisp drums, and greasy guitar licks.

I’m Comin’ Home To You (feat. Stella Angelico)

A joyous soul stomper bursting with sunshine and spirit. Angelico’s voice radiates warmth as the Burners deliver pure feel-good energy.

Only Words (feat. Natalie Slade)

A cinematic slow-burner balancing tenderness and tension, with Slade’s vocal soaring over Rogeon’s strings and deep organ tones.

No Bread For You

A gritty instrumental packed with attitude. Hammond melodies, tight drums, and guitar grit meet in a down-home groove built for the street.

Away From My Heart (feat. Wilson Blackley)

A slow soul ballad exploring heartbreak and distance, led by Blackley’s emotive performance and candlelit Hammond ambience.

Brighter (feat. Stella Angelico)

An uplifting anthem about resilience and joy, with Angelico urging light through dark times – a modern soul classic in the making.

Ms. Fat Booty

The Burners reinterpret Mos Def’s hip hop staple as a hard-driving instrumental funk cut, tipping a cheeky hat to Aretha Franklin’s “One Step Ahead.”

Give A Little Bit More (feat. Stella Angelico)

A mid-tempo soul number balancing groove with heart, urging compassion through Angelico’s commanding delivery.

Phoenix

A moody instrumental that rises from the ashes, shimmering with organ warmth and percussive restraint before blooming into release.

The World Is Cold (feat. Mantra & Jane Tyrrell)

A soul-meets-hip hop call to arms for turbulent times. Mantra’s verses cut deep while Tyrrell’s refrain burns with conviction.

New Yorker

A tough, urban instrumental inspired by The Meters and the band’s go-to deli sandwich, dripping with raw Hammond energy.

So Much To Lose (feat. Stella Angelico)

Angelico channels vulnerability and fire in a soulful ballad of high emotional stakes, framed by sweeping Hammond chords.

Livin’ On A Prayer

Bon Jovi’s arena anthem flipped into a dirty funk jam – playful, gritty, and pure Burners brilliance.

Outroduction (feat. Chris Gill)

Northside Records’ Chris Gill closes the album with a spoken-word toast over a homeward-bound groove – a fitting finale to a record made for replay.

The album’s cover art, designed by modern soul futurist Jaffa, mirrors the music’s warmth and depth, pairing rich, earthy tones with timeless design aesthetics. It’s the perfect visual counterpart to the Burners’ analog heart and contemporary reach.

An album launch party will take place at The Night Cat in Fitzroy on 22 November 2025, ahead of a world tour planned for 2026 across Australia, Europe, and the UK – promising more of the electrifying live chemistry that has made them one of the tightest and most exhilarating acts in modern funk.

