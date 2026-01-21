Cory Wong Shares New Single Better Than This Featuring Cody Fry And Details New Album Lost In The Wonder - Noise11.com

The Grammy Award nominated guitarist and producer leans into 80s pop textures and expansive collaboration ahead of his February 2026 album release and a major global tour
by Paul Cashmere
Cory Wong has unveiled his new single Better Than This (Feat. Cody Fry), a gleaming 80s-inspired pop cut that continues the rollout for his forthcoming album Lost In The Wonder, due everywhere on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The track marks the fifth preview from the album and further underscores Wong’s ongoing evolution as a songwriter, arranger and producer whose work continues to stretch well beyond his reputation as a virtuoso guitarist.
Better Than This (Feat. Cody Fry) pairs Wong with Cody Fry, whose melodic sensibility and cinematic vocal delivery sit comfortably within Wong’s meticulously layered production. Synth-driven textures, crisp rhythm guitar and an anthemic chorus give the song a retro-pop sheen while maintaining the precision and musical discipline that has become synonymous with Wong’s name.
The single follows a steady stream of releases that have introduced the scope of Lost In The Wonder. The album was first flagged with Tongue Tied (Feat. Stephen Day), a hook-heavy introduction that set the tone for Wong’s pop-forward direction. That was followed by the dreamy title track Lost In The Wonder (Feat. Benny Sings), the disco-inflected Blame It On The Moon (Feat. Magic City Hippies) and the 80s-leaning anthem One Way Road (Feat. Yam Haus). Together, the songs frame an album built on collaboration and craft, with Wong acting as both architect and centre of gravity.
Across Lost In The Wonder, Wong draws on a broad and eclectic cast of collaborators including Taylor Hanson, Devon Gilfillian, Cody Fry, Yam Haus, Louis Cato, ellis, Elysia Biro, Theo Katzman and Magic City Hippies. The album highlights Wong’s strengths as a producer and band leader, weaving together pop, funk, soul and jazz-informed arrangements while retaining the guitar work that first brought him to prominence.
Wong’s career arc has been defined by range and productivity. Raised in Minneapolis after being born in New York, he first emerged through the city’s jazz and funk scenes before gaining international recognition with Vulfpeck, where his tightly wound rhythm guitar became a defining element of the band’s sound. Parallel projects with The Fearless Flyers, collaborations with artists including Jon Batiste and Dave Koz, and a prolific solo catalogue have positioned Wong as one of modern music’s most versatile creators. His Grammy nomination for Meditations with Batiste affirmed his ability to move fluidly between genres without diluting his musical identity.
That restless creativity is also evident in Wong’s live work. Having recently completed landmark performances across China and South Korea, Wong is preparing to take Lost In The Wonder on the road with an extensive run of headline dates, festival appearances and special events throughout 2026. The Lost In The Wonder Tour will feature support from Stephen Day, Devon Gilfillian and Marc Scibilia on selected dates, with performances locked in across North America, South America and beyond.
The album itself is positioned as a statement of intent. While Wong remains closely associated with rhythm guitar excellence, Lost In The Wonder places equal emphasis on songwriting, arrangement and sonic world-building. Guitar remains central, appearing in layered orchestrations, intricate rhythmic frameworks and expressive lead passages that serve the songs rather than dominate them.
With Better Than This (Feat. Cody Fry), Cory Wong continues to demonstrate an ability to honour pop tradition while refining it through modern production and collaborative energy. As Lost In The Wonder approaches, Wong’s expanding musical universe shows no signs of slowing.
Cory Wong Lost In The Wonder Tour Dates 2026
January 24, Tucson, AZ, Fox Tucson Theatre
March 21, São Paulo, Brazil, Casa Natura
March 22-30, São Paulo, Brazil, Dave Koz And Friends At Sea 2026
March 29, Buenos Aires, Argentina, C Art Media
April 11, Charlotte, NC, The Spring Mix At The Amp Ballantyne
April 15, Kansas City, MO, The Truman
April 17, Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom
April 18, Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot
April 20, Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom
April 21, Seattle, WA, The Paramount
April 23, Sacramento, CA, Channel 24
April 24, San Francisco, CA, The Warfield
April 25, Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
April 26, Del Mar, CA, The Sound
April 27, Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl
April 30, Houston, TX, White Oak Downstairs
May 1, Dallas, TX, House Of Blues
May 2, Austin, TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 7-9, San José Del Cabo, México, Viva El Gonzo
Cory Wong Lost In The Wonder Tracklisting
Stay With Me (Feat. Stephen Day)
Afterglow (Feat. Elysia Biro & ellis)
Better Than This (Feat. Cody Fry)
Tongue Tied (Feat. Stephen Day)
Blame It On The Moon (Feat. Magic City Hippies)
The Big Payoff (Feat. ellis)
One Way Road (Feat. Yam Haus)
All Night, Alright (Feat. Taylor Hanson)
Lisa Never Wanted To Be Famous (Feat. Theo Katzman)
Lost In The Wonder (Feat. Benny Sings)
Roses Fade (Feat. Devon Gilfillian)
From Now On (Feat. Louis Cato)
