Creed Bratton Returns To Australia With All-New Live Show - Noise11.com

Creed Bratton, the actor, comedian, and musician best known as the quirky fan-favourite from The Office, is returning to Australia this October with a brand new live show. After his sold-out debut Australian tour in 2022, Bratton is bringing a fresh mix of music, comedy, and storytelling to fans across the country.

While millions know him from television, Bratton’s story has always been about music. Raised in a small mining town in California, he first found fame in the 1960s as a member of the chart-topping folk-rock band The Grass Roots, before launching a solo career in 2003 with his debut album Chasin’ The Ball.

Since then, he has released ten albums, most recently Tao Pop, blending folk, pop, and rock influences shaped by decades of global experience.

Bratton reflects on his career with humour and humility:

“I’ve always believed in saying yes to the unknown. Whether it’s music, acting, or travelling halfway across the world with a guitar, every turn has led me to where I’m supposed to be. And now, I can’t wait to share these stories and songs with Australia again.”

Audiences can expect a night of heartfelt music, offbeat comedy, and behind-the-scenes tales from one of entertainment’s most enduring and unusual talents.

Australian Tour Dates:

Canberra – Canberra Theatre Centre – Friday October 3

Sydney – Factory Theatre – Saturday October 4

Brisbane – Princess Theatre – Tuesday October 7

Melbourne – The Comic’s Lounge – Wednesday October 8

Tickets are on sale now via tegdainty.com.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)