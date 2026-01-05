Crosley Radio Launches Rolling Stones RSD3 Mini Turntable For Record Store Day 2026 - Noise11.com

Crosley Radio has marked its 18th year as a founding sponsor of Record Store Day with the announcement of a highly collectable collaboration celebrating The Rolling Stones. The Rolling Stones RSD3 Mini Turntable will be released exclusively through participating independent record stores on Record Store Day, April 18, 2026, with strictly limited quantities.

The release continues Crosley’s long association with Record Store Day, an event that has become a cornerstone of the modern vinyl revival. Since its launch in 2008, Record Store Day has played a key role in reconnecting audiences with physical music formats, a movement that has also reignited interest in rare pressings, archival releases and specialised playback equipment. Crosley has been embedded in that culture since the beginning, regularly producing limited-edition hardware tied to landmark artists.

The Rolling Stones RSD3 Mini Turntable is designed as both a functional player and a display piece. Compact in scale but visually striking, the turntable is paired with a bespoke storage crate capable of holding up to sixteen 3-inch records. Exclusive Rolling Stones artwork is featured throughout the design, positioning the unit squarely in collector territory rather than novelty status.

Included with the turntable are six 3-inch singles, each housed in faithfully reproduced US picture sleeves. The selections trace a significant arc of The Rolling Stones’ recording history, beginning with early chart breakthroughs and moving through to their late 1960s peak. The singles included are Get Off of My Cloud, Play With Fire, Heart of Stone, Mother’s Little Helper, Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow? and Honky Tonk Women. Together they reflect the band’s evolution from British rhythm and blues upstarts to one of the most dominant forces in popular music.

Despite its size, the RSD3 Mini Turntable is engineered with serious listening in mind. It features a pre-mounted Audio-Technica cartridge, adjustable pitch control and a supported platter. A built-in speaker allows for immediate playback, while Bluetooth connectivity enables pairing with external speakers for expanded sound. Power options include micro-USB or four AA batteries, reinforcing its portability. Additional features such as a dust cover, headphone jack and adapters for large-hole records ensure the unit functions as a genuine turntable rather than a novelty item.

The Rolling Stones’ catalogue has long been central to vinyl culture, with original pressings and reissues consistently among the most sought-after titles in record stores worldwide. By focusing on 3-inch singles, Crosley taps into a niche format that mirrors the collectable appeal of jukebox discs and promotional releases from earlier decades, reframed for contemporary audiences.

The Rolling Stones RSD3 Mini Turntable will be available exclusively at participating independent record stores on Record Store Day, April 18, 2026. Quantities are limited and availability will vary by location.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)