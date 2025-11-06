Crowded House To Headline First Golden Hour Concert On Bondi Beach February 2026 - Noise11.com

Bondi Beach will reclaim its place as one of Australia’s great outdoor music locations in February 2026 when Crowded House headline the inaugural Golden Hour series, the first major concert staged on the sands of Bondi in more than ten years. On Friday 20 February 2026, Sydney’s most recognisable shoreline will transform into a twilight stage for thousands of music fans, celebrating summer’s close with one of the region’s most storied bands.

Golden Hour, produced by long-standing Australian events company Fuzzy, promises to establish a new ritual for Sydney, inviting audiences to gather on the foreshore and surrounding hill as the sun sets over the Pacific. The main stage will be built directly on the sand, giving fans a chance to experience a landmark sunset performance on one of the world’s most famous beaches. Picnic rugs, ocean breeze, sea salt in the air and a classic Australian soundtrack – the format is intended to feel local, communal and deeply tied to the place it sits.

Crowded House’s involvement sets a high benchmark for the series. Few acts in Australasia have carved such a lasting global legacy. Formed in Melbourne in 1985 by New Zealand-born Neil Finn after the end of Split Enz, the band quickly became one of the defining voices of late-80s and early-90s pop rock. From the international chart breakthrough of Don’t Dream It’s Over and Something So Strong in 1986 through to later hits such as Fall At Your Feet, Weather With You and Distant Sun, Crowded House built a repertoire embedded in Australian and New Zealand cultural memory.

Over the years the band have earned more than 15 million album sales, 13 ARIA Awards, eight APRA Awards, a BRIT Award and a place in the ARIA Hall Of Fame. While classic albums such as Woodface (1991) and Together Alone (1993) solidified their place in history, Crowded House have continued evolving. Their 2024 album Gravity Stairs ushered in another creative chapter, leading to an expansive world tour across 2024 and 2025. Golden Hour will give fans an intimate opportunity to witness the group at full strength with a career-spanning set as dusk hits Bondi.

Supporting Crowded House at the debut event is acclaimed Gamilaraay singer-songwriter Thelma Plum. Since emerging in the early 2010s, Plum has become one of Australia’s most vital contemporary storytellers. Her 2019 debut album Better In Blak earned widespread recognition, turning deeply personal experiences into powerful pop moments. The album’s success led to multiple ARIA nominations, platinum and gold singles, and a national touring presence that cemented her status across the country.

Plum’s 2023 follow-up I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back further developed her lyrical voice and melodic depth, underscoring her place as one of the most compelling artists of the modern Australian era. Additional artists for Golden Hour will be revealed closer to the event.

Golden Hour also places strong focus on cultural connection and First Nations creative leadership. The branding and visual identity has been created by Warumungu/Wombaya artist Jessica Johnson of Nungala Creative, reflecting the event’s commitment to storytelling grounded in Country, community and history.

“Golden Hour was created to celebrate the magic of outdoor live music in a way that feels grounded in place and community,” said Adelle Robinson, Managing Director of Fuzzy. “It’s about uplifting the voices that define who we are, including First Nations artists whose stories and creativity continue to shape Australia’s cultural landscape.”

Waverley Mayor Will Nemesh welcomed the concert’s arrival, calling it a cultural investment for Sydney’s eastern suburbs. “An iconic band deserves an iconic location, and what better combination than Crowded House and Bondi Beach,” he said. “Golden Hour not only brings a world-class concert to our doorstep, it creates opportunities for local creatives, businesses and service providers while enriching the cultural life of the region.”

The event will run each year from 5pm to 10pm at the close of summer, with new performers and experiences planned annually. With its focus on homegrown talent and strong community ethos, Golden Hour positions itself as a fixture in Sydney’s cultural calendar and a rare chance to see legendary artists in a uniquely Australian setting.

Golden Hour 2026

Bondi Beach, Sydney

Friday 20 February 2026

Crowded House

Thelma Plum

Plus More To Be Announced

Presale: Wednesday 12 November, 12pm AEDT (Bondi locals from 10am AEDT)

Artist Presale: Wednesday 12 November, 12pm AEDT

General On Sale: Thursday 13 November, 12pm AEDT

