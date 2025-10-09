Stereophonics Cancel Australian Tour After Kelly Jones Medical Diagnosis - Noise11.com

Stereophonics have cancelled their Australian Spring Tour following medical advice that frontman Kelly Jones is unfit to travel long distance after suffering a displaced jaw joint. The decision comes as a major disappointment to Australian fans, with the band’s first local shows in several years now officially called off.

Live Nation Australia confirmed the cancellation, citing the health of the band’s lead singer and songwriter as the sole reason. In a heartfelt message to fans, Jones shared, “I am gutted, saddened and disappointed to inform you all that due to a displaced jaw joint, the upcoming Australia and Dubai shows are cancelled. Flying long distance is not medically advised. I’ve cancelled no more than four shows in thirty years, so I hope you can trust this decision was not taken lightly.”

The Welsh musician added that while the setback is frustrating, his priority is rehabilitation and recovery. “Physio rehabilitation and healing is the priority right now,” he said. “There’s 13 studio albums there-spin the black circle until the next time.”

Cancelled Australian Dates

Friday 17 October – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday 18 October – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Monday 20 October – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday 25 October – Fremantle Prison, Fremantle

Refunds will be automatically processed to all ticket holders within 30 days via the original method of purchase. Fans who received transferred tickets will have refunds issued to the original buyer.

Despite the setback, the band’s December UK arena tour remains unaffected, with shows planned in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and Liverpool. The tour will continue to celebrate their thirteenth studio album Make ‘Em Laugh, Make ‘Em Cry, Make ‘Em Wait, released earlier this year.

The album, praised for its classic Stereophonics mix of emotional grit and melodic confidence, features singles There’s Always Gonna Be Something and Seems Like You Don’t Know Me. Critics noted the record’s honesty and craftsmanship, hailing it as one of the group’s most cohesive works in years.

Formed in the small Welsh village of Cwmaman in the early 1990s, Stereophonics broke through with their debut Word Gets Around in 1997. Their follow-up Performance and Cocktails (1999) catapulted them to international recognition with hits The Bartender and the Thief and Pick a Part That’s New. Over the decades, they have earned a reputation as one of Britain’s most consistent rock acts, selling more than 10 million albums worldwide and headlining major festivals including Glastonbury and Reading.

Jones, who turned 51 this year, has long been the creative core of the band, writing most of their catalogue. His ability to blend working-class storytelling with arena-sized melodies has been central to their enduring success. The singer has previously faced health challenges, including vocal cord surgery in 2018, but returned stronger with renewed focus on performance and songwriting.

Outside of Stereophonics, Jones remains creatively restless. His solo record Inevitable Incredible showcased a more intimate, piano-driven side, while his collaboration Far From Saints with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker scored a UK Top 5 album. Drummer Jamie Morrison has also diversified musically through his side project 86TVs, while maintaining his role in the band.

The cancellation is a blow to Australian fans who have waited since 2018 for the band’s return. That last visit, which included a sold-out show at the Sydney Opera House, cemented their status as a major live draw Down Under.

