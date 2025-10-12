Crowded House Kick Off Red Hot Summer For 2025 - Noise11.com

Crowded House have officially kicked off the 2025 Red Hot Summer Tour, launching the season with a Legends On The Lawn event in Cairns on 11 October. The full Red Hot Summer season gets underway next weekend at Sandstone Point, Queensland.

The Cairns event made a striking impression from the air, thanks to footage shared by promoter Duane McDonald.

This year’s Crowded House Red Hot Summer lineup features Angus & Julia Stone, The Church, Mark Seymour with Vika & Linda, and The Waifs.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Liam Finn:

The tour runs through to 6 December.

Sold-Out Crowded House Red Hot Summer Shows

Sandstone Point Hotel – October 18

Hunter Valley, Roche Estate – October 25

Berry Showground – October 26

Queens Park, Toowoomba – November 15

Broadwater Parklands, Southport – November 16

Seppeltsfield Wines, Barossa – November 23

Mornington Racecourse – November 29

Fremantle Prison (CH Only) – December 3

Fremantle Prison (CH Only) – December 5

Sandalford Wines – December 6

Tickets Still Available For

Sandstone Point Hotel (second show) – October 19

Ballarat, Victoria Park – November 1

Yarra Valley, Rochford Wines – November 2

Mornington Racecourse – November 30

🎟 Tickets: redhotsummertour.com.au

Crowded House Setlist – Red Hot Summer 2025

Set 1: Acoustic

Too Good For This World (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)

Silent House (The Chicks cover)

My Own Shell (new song)

Black Water, White Circle (from Gravity Stairs, 2024)

Message To My Girl (Split Enz – Conflicting Emotions, 1983)

Pineapple Head (from Together Alone, 1993)

Last Supper (new song)

Four Seasons In One Day (from Woodface, 1991)

Set 2: Electric

Black And White Boy (from Together Alone, 1993)

To The Island (from Dreamers Are Waiting, 2021)

Whispers And Moans (from Woodface, 1991)

Fall At Your Feet (from Woodface, 1991)

World Where You Live (from Crowded House, 1986)

Mean To Me (from Crowded House, 1986)

Teenage Summer (from Gravity Stairs, 2024)

Private Universe (from Together Alone, 1993)

When You Come (from Temple Of Low Men, 1988)

Distant Sun (from Together Alone, 1993)

Something So Strong (from Crowded House, 1986)

Locked Out (from Together Alone, 1993)

Don’t Dream It’s Over (from Crowded House, 1986)

Chocolate Cake (from Woodface, 1991)

Better Be Home Soon (from Temple Of Low Men, 1988)

