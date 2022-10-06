Ben Harper, Angus & Julia Stone To Headline SummerSalt 2023 - Noise11.com

SummerSalt will be back for 2023 with Angus & Julia Stone, Ben Harper, City & Colour, The Rubens, Middle Kids and Alex The Astronaut.

Harper released his new album ‘Bloodline Maintenance’ in July.

Angus & Julia Stone’s last album was ‘Snow’ in 2017.

Dallas Green (City & Colour) has been teasing a new album for more than a year. His last City & Colour album was ‘A Pill For Loneliness’ in 2019 but he also had a new Alexisonfire album ‘Otherness’ this year.

SUMMERSALT TOUR DATES 2023:

Friday, 27 January – Stage 88, Canberra ACT

Saturday, 28 January – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong NSW

Sunday, 29 January – Esplanade Park, Fremantle WA

Friday, 3 February – Royal Botanical Gardens, Hobart TAS

Saturday, 4 February – Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Sunday, 5 February – Torquay Common, Torquay VIC

Saturday, 11 February – Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW

Sunday, 12 February – Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Tickets on sale Thursday 13th October at 10.00am AEDT

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

