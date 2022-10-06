 Ben Harper, Angus & Julia Stone To Headline SummerSalt 2023 - Noise11.com
Ben Harper - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Ben Harper - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Ben Harper, Angus & Julia Stone To Headline SummerSalt 2023

by Paul Cashmere on October 6, 2022

in News

SummerSalt will be back for 2023 with Angus & Julia Stone, Ben Harper, City & Colour, The Rubens, Middle Kids and Alex The Astronaut.

Harper released his new album ‘Bloodline Maintenance’ in July.

Angus & Julia Stone’s last album was ‘Snow’ in 2017.

Dallas Green (City & Colour) has been teasing a new album for more than a year. His last City & Colour album was ‘A Pill For Loneliness’ in 2019 but he also had a new Alexisonfire album ‘Otherness’ this year.

SUMMERSALT TOUR DATES 2023:

Friday, 27 January – Stage 88, Canberra ACT
Saturday, 28 January – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong NSW
Sunday, 29 January – Esplanade Park, Fremantle WA
Friday, 3 February – Royal Botanical Gardens, Hobart TAS
Saturday, 4 February – Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Sunday, 5 February – Torquay Common, Torquay VIC
Saturday, 11 February – Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW
Sunday, 12 February – Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Tickets on sale Thursday 13th October at 10.00am AEDT
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ben Harper: Photo Gerry Nicholls Ben Harper: Photo Gerry Nicholls Ben Harper: Photo Gerry Nicholls Ben Harper: Photo Gerry Nicholls The Rubens, Photo By Ian Laidlaw City & Colour, Photo By Ian Laidlaw City & Colour, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Kelly’s Annual Christmas Show Making Gravy To Return For 2022

Paul Kelly will once again be performing the only Christmas show that matters with the Making Gravy show returning on 9 December at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

September 28, 2022
Alex The Astronaut photo by Jess Gleeson
Alex The Astronaut Premieres New Song ‘Airport’

Alex The Astronaut’s new song ‘Airport’ is a sequel to her last one ‘Growing Up.

January 21, 2022
Peking Duk DJ Duk
Introducing Thrillsong Because Hey … F*ck You Hillsong

Peking Duk are just one of the acts introducing new Australian supergroup Thrillsong because hey, if Hillsong can perform to their cult then why should they?

January 14, 2022
Alex The Astronaut by Jamie Heath
10 Australia and Two More New Zealand Acts Added To SXSW

With a expected near normal 2022 on the way, SXSW has revealed its second round of artists with 10 Australian acts an a couple of Kiwis added for the 2022 Music Festival in Austin, Texas next March.

December 13, 2021
Alex The Astronaut by Jamie Heath
Alex The Astronaut Debuts New Music ‘Growing Up’

Alexandra Lynn (aka Alex The Astronaut) has a new video for her song ‘Growing Up’.

November 19, 2021
Alex The Astronaut
Alex The Astronaut To Headline LGBTQI+ Event In Sydney

Alex The Astronaut will play live for the Mardi Gras and APRA AMCOS for the second edition ‘Express Yourself – Queer Discovery’ in Sydney.

May 17, 2021
2017 Record Store Day Ambassador Anthony Albanese (aka Albo) at Red Eye Records handing over the Ambassadorship to the current ambassadors. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Albo Casts His Votes For Triple J’s Hottest 100

Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese has voted early and voted often for the Triple J Hottest 100.

January 6, 2021