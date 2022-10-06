Ben Harper, Angus & Julia Stone To Headline SummerSalt 2023 - Noise11.com

SummerSalt will be back for 2023 with Angus & Julia Stone, Ben Harper, City & Colour, The Rubens, Middle Kids and Alex The Astronaut.
Harper released his new album ‘Bloodline Maintenance’ in July.
Angus & Julia Stone’s last album was ‘Snow’ in 2017.
Dallas Green (City & Colour) has been teasing a new album for more than a year. His last City & Colour album was ‘A Pill For Loneliness’ in 2019 but he also had a new Alexisonfire album ‘Otherness’ this year.
SUMMERSALT TOUR DATES 2023:
Friday, 27 January – Stage 88, Canberra ACT
Saturday, 28 January – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong NSW
Sunday, 29 January – Esplanade Park, Fremantle WA
Friday, 3 February – Royal Botanical Gardens, Hobart TAS
Saturday, 4 February – Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Sunday, 5 February – Torquay Common, Torquay VIC
Saturday, 11 February – Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW
Sunday, 12 February – Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD
Tickets on sale Thursday 13th October at 10.00am AEDT
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter