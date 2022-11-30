Alex The Astronaut is Looking Forward To Making Gravy With Paul Kelly Again - Noise11.com

Alex The Astronaut can’t wait for next week’s Making Gravy’ show when once again Alex will share a stage with Paul Kelly.

Alex has played with Paul a couple of times. Alex the Astronaut, “He did a show at Sandstone Point and it was meant to happen in 2020, then 2021 and ended up happening at Christmas, so I played the mini-festival there. We got to go up for a Christmas finale that he does usually for Making Gravy, so we got a little taster of Making Gravy.

Alex says Paul also came along to one of her Melbourne shows. “He came on stage at The Corner for a few songs and played ‘Space Oddity’, so we played a cover then one of my songs. It was really special. I am really excited for Making Gravy. I have wanted to play this for ages”.

Alex The Astronaut will join Paul Kelly, the Beths and Amyl and the Sniffers for Making Gravy at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on 9 December 2022.

