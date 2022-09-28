Paul Kelly’s Annual Christmas Show Making Gravy To Return For 2022 - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly will once again be performing the only Christmas show that matters with the Making Gravy show returning on 9 December at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

Paul’s guests for 2022 are Amyl and the Sniffers, The Beths and Alex The Astronaut.

Paul Kelly has built his Making Gravy event around his 1996 Christmas classic ‘How To Make Gravy’.

Kelly also has another Christmas honour. 21 December has been officially declared Gravy Day.

PAUL KELLY

MAKING GRAVY

DECEMBER 2022

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/makinggravy

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 3 October (1pm local time)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Wednesday 5 October (1pm local time)

Friday 9 December

Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

Licensed All Ages

Ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

