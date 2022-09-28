Paul Kelly’s Annual Christmas Show Making Gravy To Return For 2022 - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly will once again be performing the only Christmas show that matters with the Making Gravy show returning on 9 December at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.
Paul’s guests for 2022 are Amyl and the Sniffers, The Beths and Alex The Astronaut.
Paul Kelly has built his Making Gravy event around his 1996 Christmas classic ‘How To Make Gravy’.
Kelly also has another Christmas honour. 21 December has been officially declared Gravy Day.
PAUL KELLY
MAKING GRAVY
DECEMBER 2022
