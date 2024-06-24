Announcement: BigSound Reveal First Acts for 2024 - Noise11.com

The first 70 names of this year’s BIGSOUND showcase lineup have today been announced, with some of the world’s finest performers making the bill. From Peking Duk’s Keli Holiday and Y.O.G.A projects, to Alex the Astronaut, dust, Dear Seattle, Sly Withers, Stand Atlantic, Gretta Ray, PEPTALK, total tommy, Noah Dillon and far beyond, Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley music precinct will come alive with the sounds of blooming talent from 3-6 September.

Chosen from more than 1200 applicants, BIGSOUND Music Programmers Casey O’Shaughnessy and Katie Rynne have selected the 2024 line-up to perform this year to the music industry’s keenest eyes.

“It has been such a privilege getting the opportunity to program the BIGSOUND 2024 line-up. We are blown away by the calibre of artists that applied this year, and we’ve discovered so many amazing new artists in the process,” say O’Shaughnessy and Rynne of the selection process for the festival lineup.

“While it was challenging to whittle it down to the final showcasing artists, we are so grateful to the First Nations Advisory Group and the extended Program Advisory Group that we worked with to help us create this year’s final line up.”

As a major catalyst in the next generation of music, BIGSOUND’s artist showcases have helped to project the careers of globally renowned performers and recording artists like Rufus du Sol, Gang of Youths, Lime Cordiale, Tash Sultana, DMA’s, A.B. Original, Ball Park Music, Courtney Barnett, Tones and I, The Jungle Giants, Thelma Plum and many more.

As it marks its 23rd year, BIGSOUND is focused on showcasing both the most buzzed and best emerging talent, making it the festival for adventurous music lovers to see some of the hottest names in music and future headline artists.

With artists hailing from all states and territories, as well as from regional and remote communities, and international locations, the 2024 festival line-up is stacked with some of the brightest names rising in Australia’s music scene; The Belair Lip Bombs, fresh from wrapping up their 2024 UK and EU Tour, ARIA-charted Rowena Wise, and post-punk outfit, dust, just off the back of an Australia-wide support slot with Interpol & Bloc Party, and heading to Europe again for Interpol’s 20th Anniversary Tour in Europe later this year.

The Peking Duk boys have been a united household name in Aussie dance music for the past decade, but each will rep their solo project Y.O.G.A. and Keli Holiday at this year’s BIGSOUND festival, alongside fellow Sydney-sider pop punk outfit Stand Atlantic, stellar Meanjin duo JUNO and Sunny Coast noisemakers Sex Mask.

The spotlight will shine brightly on Australia’s First Nations Talent, with performances from Maanyung, Ray Dimakarri Dixon and Kiwat Kennell to name a few and with more to come.

NO CIGAR, Dick Move, Paige, Park RD, Reiki Ruawai and DARTZ are crossing the waters from New Zealand/Aotearoa, with a huge array of artists from some of the nations’ capital cities including Melbourne/Naarm’s Garage Sale and MUDRAT, Sydney/Warrang’s Cap Carter and Georgia Mooney and the ACT’s own Sonic Reducer.

Perth/Boorloo’s Fool Nelson and Dear Sunday will take to the stage with BIGSOUND’s home of Brisbane/Meanjin showcasing the likes of sunbleached, Medhanit and Prink. Repping Adelaide/Tarndanya is Swapmeet and DIVEBAR YOUTH, plus Ray Dimakarry Dixon coming from Marlinga/NT.

With rising costs battling the persistent need to boogie, BIGSOUND are this year offering $25 one-night Music Festival tickets for music lovers under 25 years of age, and $75 three-night Music Festival tickets for those that get in early and purchase before 31 July. These tickets are on sale from Tuesday 25 June, alongside all-access Delegate passes via BIGSOUND.org.au. More BIGSOUND artists, including the full Goolwal Goolwal First Nations lineup, to be announced soon.

BIGSOUND is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland.

BIGSOUND MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS

ON SALE 9AM TUESDAY, 25 JUNE

BIGSOUND 3-NIGHT MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKET

A BIGSOUND 3-Night Music Festival ticket gives you access to all performances: 120+ artists, across 18 venues, with just one wristband.

Early Bird 3-night: $75 +bf (on sale until midnight, 31 July, or until sold out)

BIGSOUND 1-NIGHT MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKET

Festival 1-Night Ticket: Standard rate $44.50 + bf

Festival 1-Night Ticket: 25 & Under $25 +bf

Mobility Access Ticket* $24.50 +bf

*NEW MOBILITY ACCESS TICKET*

While every effort is made for BIGSOUND venues to be fully accessible, we recognise that some venues aren’t accessible to those with mobility requirements such as ramp or lift access. If you would like to purchase a Mobility Access Ticket, please complete the form here to submit a request for our Ticketing team to call you OR contact the BIGSOUND office on (07) 3257 0013.

EARLY BIRD ALL-ACCESS DELEGATE PASSES

This is your ticket to access the full conference, 3-night Music Festival, parties and workshops.

Early Bird Offer: General: $629 / QMusic Members: $529 / Students $379

(On sale until midnight, 5 August, or until sold out)

