 Anthony Albanese Gifts Gang of Youths, Alex The Astronaut and Thelma Plum To New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins - Noise11.com
by Paul Cashmere on February 8, 2023

in News

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has started a new tradition with world leaders. He is gifting them new Australian music.

Albo gave New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins albums from Alex The Astronaut, Thelma Plum and Gang of Youths.

Prime Minister Hipkins will take back to New Zealand Gang of Youth’s 2015 debut ‘The Positions’, Alex The Astronaut’s recent 2022 release ‘How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater’ and Thelma Plum’s new album ‘When Rosie Met Monsters’.

“Kia ora and g’day to New Zealand’s new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins MP – welcome to Australia,” Albo posted as he handed over the Australian musical art works.

The current Australian government is a welcome supporter of The Arts. The previous Liberal Government would have cut $140 million from The Arts had it been re-elected. The Albanese Labor Government has been committed to restoring Arts funding under the leadership of Tony Burke MP.

In 2022, Anthony Albanese gifted then New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern albums by Midnight Oil, Spiderbait and Powderfinger.

