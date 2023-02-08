Anthony Albanese Gifts Gang of Youths, Alex The Astronaut and Thelma Plum To New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins - Noise11.com

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has started a new tradition with world leaders. He is gifting them new Australian music.

Albo gave New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins albums from Alex The Astronaut, Thelma Plum and Gang of Youths.

Prime Minister Hipkins will take back to New Zealand Gang of Youth’s 2015 debut ‘The Positions’, Alex The Astronaut’s recent 2022 release ‘How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater’ and Thelma Plum’s new album ‘When Rosie Met Monsters’.

“Kia ora and g’day to New Zealand’s new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins MP – welcome to Australia,” Albo posted as he handed over the Australian musical art works.

I gave Chris some of my favourite Aussie records – @ThelmaPlum_ , @gangofyouths and @AtheAstronaut. He gave me a greenstone Pounamu in the shape of a hook, which signifies good luck and safe travels over water. pic.twitter.com/zVWyOyeppm — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) February 7, 2023

The current Australian government is a welcome supporter of The Arts. The previous Liberal Government would have cut $140 million from The Arts had it been re-elected. The Albanese Labor Government has been committed to restoring Arts funding under the leadership of Tony Burke MP.

In 2022, Anthony Albanese gifted then New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern albums by Midnight Oil, Spiderbait and Powderfinger.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

