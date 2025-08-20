WILSN Blooms With Second Album and New Single ‘GIRL’ - Noise11.com

Melbourne/Naarm-based soul singer WILSN (aka Shannon Busch) has announced her second album, Bloom, set for release on 17 October 2025. Alongside the announcement comes the release of her heartfelt new single ‘GIRL’, an ode to the bonds of female friendship.

‘GIRL’ captures the intimacy of “ride-or-die companionship”. WILSN explains, “It’s about checking in, showing up, listening and loving your friends through the chaos of life, even when words don’t come easy.

The track was born from an instrumental idea by Frollen Music Library, the Melbourne collective of Henry Jenkins, Darvid Thor and Hudson Whitlock, members of acclaimed funk outfits Surprise Chef and Karate Boogaloo. Their groove-driven sketches have already found homes in tracks by Leon Thomas and Schoolboy Q, and for WILSN, sparked instant inspiration.

‘GIRL’ is one of the highlights from Bloom, which WILSN describes as the classic soul album she always dreamed of making. Recorded live to tape at Hive Mind Recording in Brooklyn, the album was shaped by a team of seasoned musicians with résumés that include Mark Ronson, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, and rising modern soul star Jalen Ngonda. Produced by Stephen Mowat (Jessica Mauboy, Matt Corby, Gretta Ray) and Hive Mind’s Billy Aukstik, the sessions embraced an old-school ethos, tracking with the full band in one room.

“This is how a WILSN record is supposed to sound,” she says. “Since I was a kid, I’ve been captivated by soul music—the emotion, the power, the storytelling. Recording this way felt alive, raw and true to the genre I love most.”

Born and raised in Geelong, Victoria, WILSN grew up surrounded by classic soul records, developing an obsession with the music of Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Dusty Springfield, and Amy Winehouse. Moving to Melbourne to study jazz at the Victorian College of the Arts, she soon attracted attention for her striking voice and songwriting.

Her career took a major leap when she signed to US publisher Pulse Music, relocating to America to collaborate with Grammy-winning songwriters.

Those formative years sharpened her craft, before she returned to the stage in a big way—joining The Teskey Brothers on their 2020 European and UK tour, performing to sold-out audiences across the continent.

WILSN’s debut album, Those Days Are Over (2023), introduced her to the wider world with a sound that blended Motown-inspired soul with modern pop and jazz flourishes. The record received widespread acclaim, winning the AIR Award for Best Independent Soul/RnB Album or EP and earning a nomination for the prestigious Australian Music Prize.

Wilsn has shared stages with Jimmy Barnes, Budjerah, and US soul singer Allen Stone, and appearances at Bluesfest Byron Bay in consecutive years. Internationally, she has earned spins from BBC Radio 2 and 6Music.

Beyond her own recordings, WILSN has become a sought-after songwriter. In 2025 she won the Vanda & Young Global Song Competition for co-writing ‘Give You Love’, a duet between Jessica Mauboy and Jason Derulo.

Recent singles ‘The Way’ and ‘Keep Walkin’’ went viral across TikTok and Instagram, introducing WILSN to a new fans worldwide.

The album’s title track provides the clearest statement of intent: “I think I’ve had enough life lessons, I’m ready for the flower to bloom.”

Tracklist – Bloom (Out 17 October 2025)

1. The Way

2. Keep Walkin’

3. Bloom

4. Big Star

5. GIRL

6. If You Want My Love

7. Waiting For You

8. Weightless

9. Our Love

10. When Will Love Come My Way

11. 6 Feet Deep

12. Miss You

13. Without You

14. Love You I Do

See WILSN live at Rockwiz Live at the Gardens, Melbourne, on 21 November 2025, with more tour announcements expected soon.

