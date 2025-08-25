Better Lovers Announce Australian Debut Tour with Support From Split Chain and Blind Girls - Noise11.com

Better Lovers, the hardcore supergroup, featuring members of Every Time I Die, The Dillinger Escape Plan, and Fit For An Autopsy, are finally bringing their live show Down Under, with six cities locked in for January 2026.

Kicking off in Brisbane on Friday, 23 January, the tour roars through Newcastle, Sydney, Melbourne, and Belgrave, before closing with a final blow in Adelaide on Friday, 30 January. Better Lovers will be joined by UK “nu-gaze” trailblazers Split Chain, and Gold Coast screamo dynamos Blind Girls. Tickets go on general sale Wednesday 27 August at 10 am local time via Destroy All Lines—mark that calendar, it promises to be “Highly Irresponsible” to miss.

Formed in early 2023, Better Lovers emerged from the ashes of Every Time I Die, following that band’s highly public dissolution in late 2021. Spearheaded by guitarist Jordan Buckley alongside bassist Stephen Micciche and drummer Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, the trio enlisted vocalist Greg Puciato (ex-Dillinger Escape Plan) and producer-guitarist Will Putney (Fit For An Autopsy) to forge a new creative force.

Discography:

God Made Me an Animal (EP) – 2023

Highly Irresponsible (Album) – 2024

Their debut album, Highly Irresponsible, is praised as a sophisticated, punishing, and chaotic metal record, showcasing everything from fiery riffs (A White Horse Covered in Blood) to unexpected power-ballad dynamics (At All Time). Tracks such as Love As An Act of Rebellion underline their ability to balance heaviness with emotional intensity.

With both releases, Better Lovers have rapidly become one of the most talked-about bands in heavy music, attracting millions of streams and appearances at global festivals including Aftershock, Furnace Fest, and Graspop. The upcoming Australian tour marks a milestone for fans who’ve been waiting to experience the chaos live.

Split Chain – Bristol’s Nu-Gaze Vanguard

Joining them on the road are Split Chain, a genre-defying five-piece from Bristol, UK, formed in 2023. They label their eclectic style “nu-gaze” or Dreamo—a heady mix of shoegaze, nu-metal, emo, post-hardcore, and grunge.

They debuted with the single Get Inside in 2023, building momentum with a string of tracks that year. After signing with Epitaph Records in 2024, they released their debut album motionblur in 2025.

Split Chain have already toured with A Day To Remember, Counterparts, Silverstein, and Bob Vylan. With immersive, visceral live shows and a fearless genre-bending approach, they’re quickly being hailed as one of the most exciting new UK exports.

Rounding out the bill is the ferocious Blind Girls, a native Gold Coast screamo/hardcore outfit, forged in 2013. Known for their raw chaos and cathartic delivery, Blind Girls channel hardcore, screamo and everything in between into blistering soundscapes.

Their third full-length, An Exit Exists, dropped in 2024 and was celebrated for its 21-minute burst of intensity, balancing off-kilter structures with unrelenting urgency.

Blind Girls have performed with La Dispute, Touché Amoré, and Militarie Gun, while also touring extensively in Australia and overseas. Fiercely DIY, they’ve built a reputation as one of the most authentic and powerful voices in underground heavy music.

Tour Dates & Venues

Fri 23 Jan 2026 – Crowbar, Brisbane

Sat 24 Jan – Hamilton Station, Newcastle

Sun 25 Jan – Manning Bar, Sydney

Wed 28 Jan – Max Watts, Melbourne

Thu 29 Jan – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Fri 30 Jan – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Tickets:

Early-bird pre-sale available now

General sale from 10 am, Wednesday 27 August at destroyalllines.com

