 Better Lovers Announce Australian Debut Tour with Support From Split Chain and Blind Girls - Noise11.com
Better Lovers photo by Gabe Becerra

Better Lovers photo by Gabe Becerra

Better Lovers Announce Australian Debut Tour with Support From Split Chain and Blind Girls

by Noise11.com on August 25, 2025

in News

Better Lovers, the hardcore supergroup, featuring members of Every Time I Die, The Dillinger Escape Plan, and Fit For An Autopsy, are finally bringing their live show Down Under, with six cities locked in for January 2026.

Kicking off in Brisbane on Friday, 23 January, the tour roars through Newcastle, Sydney, Melbourne, and Belgrave, before closing with a final blow in Adelaide on Friday, 30 January. Better Lovers will be joined by UK “nu-gaze” trailblazers Split Chain, and Gold Coast screamo dynamos Blind Girls. Tickets go on general sale Wednesday 27 August at 10 am local time via Destroy All Lines—mark that calendar, it promises to be “Highly Irresponsible” to miss.

Formed in early 2023, Better Lovers emerged from the ashes of Every Time I Die, following that band’s highly public dissolution in late 2021. Spearheaded by guitarist Jordan Buckley alongside bassist Stephen Micciche and drummer Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, the trio enlisted vocalist Greg Puciato (ex-Dillinger Escape Plan) and producer-guitarist Will Putney (Fit For An Autopsy) to forge a new creative force.

Discography:
God Made Me an Animal (EP) – 2023
Highly Irresponsible (Album) – 2024

Their debut album, Highly Irresponsible, is praised as a sophisticated, punishing, and chaotic metal record, showcasing everything from fiery riffs (A White Horse Covered in Blood) to unexpected power-ballad dynamics (At All Time). Tracks such as Love As An Act of Rebellion underline their ability to balance heaviness with emotional intensity.

With both releases, Better Lovers have rapidly become one of the most talked-about bands in heavy music, attracting millions of streams and appearances at global festivals including Aftershock, Furnace Fest, and Graspop. The upcoming Australian tour marks a milestone for fans who’ve been waiting to experience the chaos live.

Split Chain – Bristol’s Nu-Gaze Vanguard
Joining them on the road are Split Chain, a genre-defying five-piece from Bristol, UK, formed in 2023. They label their eclectic style “nu-gaze” or Dreamo—a heady mix of shoegaze, nu-metal, emo, post-hardcore, and grunge.

They debuted with the single Get Inside in 2023, building momentum with a string of tracks that year. After signing with Epitaph Records in 2024, they released their debut album motionblur in 2025.

Split Chain have already toured with A Day To Remember, Counterparts, Silverstein, and Bob Vylan. With immersive, visceral live shows and a fearless genre-bending approach, they’re quickly being hailed as one of the most exciting new UK exports.

Rounding out the bill is the ferocious Blind Girls, a native Gold Coast screamo/hardcore outfit, forged in 2013. Known for their raw chaos and cathartic delivery, Blind Girls channel hardcore, screamo and everything in between into blistering soundscapes.

Their third full-length, An Exit Exists, dropped in 2024 and was celebrated for its 21-minute burst of intensity, balancing off-kilter structures with unrelenting urgency.

Blind Girls have performed with La Dispute, Touché Amoré, and Militarie Gun, while also touring extensively in Australia and overseas. Fiercely DIY, they’ve built a reputation as one of the most authentic and powerful voices in underground heavy music.

Tour Dates & Venues
Fri 23 Jan 2026 – Crowbar, Brisbane
Sat 24 Jan – Hamilton Station, Newcastle
Sun 25 Jan – Manning Bar, Sydney
Wed 28 Jan – Max Watts, Melbourne
Thu 29 Jan – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave
Fri 30 Jan – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Tickets:
Early-bird pre-sale available now
General sale from 10 am, Wednesday 27 August at destroyalllines.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Doja Cat photo by Jacob Webster supplied Live Nation
Doja Cat Announces Australia and New Zealand Tour

US pop star Doja Cat has announced her first-ever arena run across Australia and New Zealand as part of her “Ma Vie World Tour”. The Grammy Award-winning artist will bring her chart-topping catalogue and how to major cities in November and December 2025.

3 days ago
Parcels
Parcels Team With PNAU For Euphoric ‘Yougotmefeeling’ Remix Ahead of New Album ‘LOVED’

Australian electro-pop exports Parcels have joined forces with dance titans PNAU for a remix of their latest single ‘Yougotmefeeling’. The track, now reimagined with PNAU’s unmistakable French Touch-inspired sheen, is out via Because Music.

4 days ago
Wilsn photo by Rosie Cohe
WILSN Blooms With Second Album and New Single ‘GIRL’

Melbourne/Naarm-based soul singer WILSN (aka Shannon Busch) has announced her second album, Bloom, set for release on 17 October 2025. Alongside the announcement comes the release of her heartfelt new single ‘GIRL’, an ode to the bonds of female friendship.

5 days ago
Bleak Squad by Felix Oliver
Bleak Squad Premiere Third Single ‘Blue Signs’

Melbourne’s newly formed art-rock collective Bleak Squad—comprised of four luminaries from the Australian music scene—have unveiled their third single and music video, “Blue Signs”, ahead of their debut album Strange Love.

August 14, 2025
Jelly Roll by Eric Ryan Anderson supplied Live Nation
Jelly Roll Reveals He Has Lost 90 Kilograms (200 Pounds)

Jason Bradley DeFord, known to fans as Jelly Roll, has made headlines with his remarkable weight loss of nearly 90 kilograms (200 pounds), a life-changing journey he began in late 2022.

August 12, 2025
Ethel Cain (supplied by Frontier Touring)
Ethel Cain To Perform Australia and New Zealand Dates in 2026

Ethel Cain has added Australia and New Zealand to her world tour dates for 2026. Ethel first played Australia in 2023 for Dark Mofo and Rising.

August 12, 2025
Rhydian Lewis
Rhydian Lewis Signs Management Deal With Dorsey Productions

Byron Bay based British born singer Rhydian Lewis has signed a worldwide management agreement with Dorsey Production who have offices on the Gold Coast and Los Angeles.

August 10, 2025