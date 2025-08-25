Arthur Hill Announces First Ever Australian Headline Tour "Stella AusTour" Set for January 2026 - Noise11.com

Britain’s brightest new pop phenomenon, Arthur Hill, has confirmed that his electric stage presence will finally reach Australian shores with the “Stella AusTour”, marking his long-awaited Aussie debut. The London-based singer-songwriter is set to ignite crowds at three headline shows: The Triffid, Brisbane (14 January), Factory Theatre, Sydney (15 January), and Max Watts, Melbourne (16 January).

Presale access begins next week, with artist presale kicking off Wednesday, 27 August at 9 am, followed by Secret Sounds and Spotify presales on Thursday, 28 August. All presales wrap up Friday, 29 August at 8 am AEST—just an hour before general public tickets go on sale at 9 am.

Arthur couldn’t hide his excitement: “Artour going global! Can’t wait to be heading to Australia and doing these shows. Heard rumours they’re the best crowds in the world? Get me down under!”

Arthur Hill’s story is unlike most of his contemporaries. Born in Buckinghamshire and now London-based, he first caught attention not in music clubs but online, where his comedic TikTok sketches quickly drew an audience in the millions. From there, his transition into music felt natural, taking his knack for storytelling and wrapping it in irresistible pop hooks.

His first single, “Tiny Room,” released in 2022, hinted at a sound blending soul, funk, and polished pop. That was followed by the viral “Iced Coffee,” a track that spread rapidly across social media and demonstrated his ability to bridge humour with heartfelt songwriting. By the time his early singles gathered momentum, Arthur had gone from internet personality to a serious new contender on the UK music scene.

Recognition soon followed. He was championed by new music platforms and radio tastemakers, delivering tracks such as “How About Then” and “Dead in the Disco.” His profile as a fresh voice with a playful edge grew steadily through 2023.

2025 has proven to be a landmark year. His debut EP, In The Middle Of Somewhere, delivered six tracks that capture his unique balance of humour, vulnerability, and infectious energy. Songs like “Late For The Reservation,” “Too Much Ain’t Enough,” and fan favourite “Hey Arthur!” demonstrated both his lyrical honesty and his flair for melodies that stick. “Hey Arthur!” alone has clocked millions of streams, underscoring his reach beyond the social media platforms where he began.

Arthur himself describes his music as “hiding vulnerable lyrics behind a happy beat”—a philosophy that makes his songs both cathartic and dance-ready.

This past summer, Arthur Hill graduated from small venues to some of the UK’s biggest stages. Festival appearances at Boardmasters, Latitude, TRNSMT, Isle of Wight and Live at Leeds showcased his live credentials, where his sharp wit and boundless energy made him a standout.

With the year now winding down, Arthur is preparing for his biggest challenge yet: a sold-out UK and European headline tour. Beginning in November, the tour will take him through Birmingham, Leeds, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Brighton, Bristol, and a triumphant night at London’s O2 Academy Brixton before continuing across Paris, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Cologne, and Copenhagen. Tickets for many dates sold out within hours, proof of his rapid rise.

Arthur Hill’s growing discography:

“Appetite” – a bouncy, festival-ready track that has quickly become a live favourite.

“Man In The Middle” – his latest single, rich with warm synths and nostalgic melodies, offering one of his most vulnerable lyrics to date.

“Lily” – a reflective, melodic moment from his debut EP.

“Late For The Reservation” – showcasing his storytelling and knack for groove.

“Hey Arthur!” – a viral sensation that cemented his move from social media name to genuine recording artist.

Arthur Hill – Stella AusTour

Australia 2026

The Triffid – Brisbane

Wednesday January 14

The Factory Theatre – Sydney

Thursday January 15

Max Watts – Melbourne

Friday January 16

General public tickets on sale – Friday August 29 at 9am

Artist Presale: Wed, Aug 27, 9am – Fri, Aug 29, 8am

Secret Sounds Presale: Thu, Aug 28, 9am – Fri, Aug 29, 8am

Spotify presale: Thu, Aug 28, 11am – Fri, Aug 29, 8am

All times are local.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: secretsounds.com

Upcoming Headline Tour Dates – 2025

Monday November 17 – O2 Academy Birmingham – Birmingham, UK

Tuesday November 18 – O2 Academy Leeds – Leeds, UK

Thursday November 20 – The Academy – Dublin, Ireland

Friday November 21 – Barrowland Ballroom – Glasgow, UK

Sunday November 23 – Manchester Academy – Manchester, UK

Tuesday November 25 – Chalk – Brighton, UK

Wednesday November 26 – Electric Bristol – Bristol, UK

Thursday November 27 – O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK

Saturday November 29 – Les Etoiles – Paris, France

Monday December 1 – Melkweg – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Thursday December 4 – Uebel & Gefahrlich – Hamburg, Germany

Friday December 5 – LUXOR – Cologne, Germany

Sunday December 7 – Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark

