Doja Cat Announces Australia and New Zealand Tour - Noise11.com

US pop star Doja Cat has announced her first-ever arena run across Australia and New Zealand as part of her “Ma Vie World Tour”. The Grammy Award-winning artist will bring her chart-topping catalogue and how to major cities in November and December 2025.

The tour kicks off November 18 at Auckland’s Spark Arena, before heading to Perth’s RAC Arena on November 22, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on November 25, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on November 29, and finishing December 1 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. International stops include Manila, Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, Bangkok, and Kaohsiung.

Tickets for the Australian and New Zealand leg go on sale August 28 at 11am local time via dojacat.com/tour.

Alongside the tour news, Doja Cat has dropped her new single “Jealous Type,” produced by Jack Antonoff and Y2K. The track is the first taste of her upcoming fifth studio album Vie, due September 26, 2025. The video for “Jealous Type,” directed by Boni Mata, was shot in Los Angeles and teased earlier this year in Doja’s Marc Jacobs campaign.

Doja premiered “Jealous Type” live at the 2025 Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, before hosting a secret listening party at Oasis, a legendary drag venue in the city.

Her last release, Scarlet 2 CLAUDE (2024), expanded on the success of 2023’s platinum-certified Scarlet, which featured the global smash “Paint The Town Red.” That track became the first rap song to top the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023, spending three weeks at #1 and four weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200. Follow-up single “Agora Hills” also hit #1 at Top 40 radio and went double platinum.

Born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini in Los Angeles in 1995, Doja Cat grew up surrounded by creativity. She began uploading tracks to SoundCloud as a teenager, drawing from influences including Busta Rhymes, Erykah Badu, Drake, and Nicki Minaj. Her viral 2018 hit “MOOO!” introduced her quirky personality and genre-blending style to the world.

Signed to Kemosabe/RCA Records, Doja Cat released her debut EP Purrr! in 2014. Four years later came her full-length debut Amala (2018), but it was Hot Pink (2019) that launched her into global stardom with the breakout hit “Say So.”

Doja’s third album, Planet Her (2021), cemented her as one of the decade’s biggest stars. The album produced the Grammy-winning single “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, and saw Doja become the first female rapper to score four #1 hits from one album, including “Woman,” “Need to Know,” and “You Right.”

Her artistry is defined by its constant evolution—bridging pop, rap, and R&B with eccentric visuals and boundary-pushing performances. With over 36 billion streams and shelves of awards including Grammys, AMAs, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV VMAs, Doja Cat has established herself as one of the most influential voices of her generation. She was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in 2023.

ALBUM DISCOGRAPHY

Amala (2018)

Hot Pink (2019)

Planet Her (2021)

Scarlet (2023)

Scarlet 2 CLAUDE (2024, deluxe edition)

Vie (2025, upcoming)

NOTABLE SINGLES

“MOOO!” (2018)

“Juicy” (2019)

“Say So” (2019)

“Streets” (2019)

“Kiss Me More” feat. SZA (2021)

“Woman” (2021)

“Need To Know” (2021)

“You Right” with The Weeknd (2021)

“Paint The Town Red” (2023)

“Agora Hills” (2023)

“Attention” (2023)

“Jealous Type” (2025)

2025 TOUR DATES – AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

Nov 18 – Auckland – Spark Arena

Nov 22 – Perth – RAC Arena

Nov 25 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

Nov 29 – Brisbane – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Dec 1 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

2025 INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES

Dec 7 – Manila – SM Mall of Asia Arena

Dec 10 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Dec 13 – Seoul – Kintex Hall 10

Dec 15 – Tokyo – K-Arena Yokohama

Dec 18 – Bangkok – Impact Exhibition Hall 5-6

Dec 21 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung Arena

