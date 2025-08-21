Parcels Team With PNAU For Euphoric ‘Yougotmefeeling’ Remix Ahead of New Album ‘LOVED’ - Noise11.com

Australian electro-pop exports Parcels have joined forces with dance titans PNAU for a remix of their latest single ‘Yougotmefeeling’. The track, now reimagined with PNAU’s unmistakable French Touch-inspired sheen, is out via Because Music.

The collaboration marries two Australian acts who have built international reputations for their ability to reinvent dance music for new generations. PNAU, best known for their euphoric electronic anthems and Elton John collaborations, have reworked Parcels’ original into a sun-kissed club-ready gem.

Parcels themselves could not have been more thrilled. “We’ve been big fans of PNAU forever,” the band says. “We used to blast Embrace in the tour van when we were starting up the band. Their music always felt so euphoric and it inspired us in making our own. So nobody could have been more exciting to do this remix! Noah’s original demo of YGMF leaned more in a house direction, so it felt natural to make a dance remix for this one, and it was super fun to hear the song through their lens.”

The new version has already been road-tested, making its way into the Parcels’ setlist on their current global tour and even soundtracking their performance at Glastonbury, where Billboard described their show as “one of the stage’s biggest, and grooviest, crowds of the whole weekend.”

‘Yougotmefeeling’ is part of Parcels’ forthcoming third album LOVED, due September 12. The LP will feature 12 tracks including recent singles ‘Safeandsound’, ‘Leaveyourlove’ and ‘Summerinlove’.

LOVED tracklisting

Tobeloved

Ifyoucall

Safeandsound

Sorry

Yougotmefeeling

Leaves

Everybodyelse

Summerinlove

Leaveyourlove

Thinkaboutit

Finallyover

Iwanttobeyourlightagain

Parcels are Louie Swain (keyboards), Patrick Hetherington (keyboards/guitar), Noah Hill (bass), Anatole “Toto” Serret (drums) and Jules Crommelin (guitar). The band formed in Byron Bay in 2014 before relocating to Berlin, quickly becoming part of the European dance scene.

Their self-titled debut album arrived in 2018 and proved to be an international breakthrough. Produced with members of Daft Punk, the record was a sleek collection of disco-tinged pop that went double Platinum and earned a 5-star rave from NME, who called it “cheeky, timeless, and devilishly catchy.”

By the time of their 2021 sophomore release Day/Night, Parcels had solidified their place as one of Australia’s most successful global exports. Day/Night was praised by Consequence as “a major advancement on the Parcels formula,” expanding their sound into ambitious, sprawling arrangements that reflected their maturation as songwriters.

Parcels also thrive in the live setting. Their Live Vol. 1 (2020) and Live Vol. 2 (2023) albums captured the group’s meticulous musicianship and improvisational flair, presenting their studio tracks in new forms and underlining their reputation as one of the tightest live bands of their generation.

To date, Parcels have amassed more than one billion streams and sold over 600,000 albums worldwide. They have shared stages with French icons Phoenix and Air, toured the globe multiple times, and even scored a debut single produced by Daft Punk—a near-mythical endorsement for any electronic act.

Discography: Parcels

Parcels (2018)

Day/Night (2021)

LOVED (2024)

Live releases:

Live Vol. 1 (2020)

Live Vol. 2 (2023)

With LOVED set for release, Parcels will also return to Australia later this year for a run of headline shows. Their Sydney Opera House Forecourt show has already sold out, a testament to the band’s huge following at home despite being based overseas for much of their career.

Parcels ‘LOVED’ Australian Tour Dates

Fri 28 Nov – Riverstage – Brisbane

Thurs 4 Dec – Sidney Myer Music Bowl – Melbourne

Sat 6 Dec – Sydney Opera House Forecourt – Sydney – SOLD OUT

Sun 7 Dec – Sydney Opera House Forecourt – Sydney

The PNAU remix of ‘Yougotmefeeling’ marks a perfect warm-up for what looks to be Parcels’ biggest chapter yet. With LOVED on the way, Glastonbury still ringing in their ears, and an Australian tour lined up for the summer, Parcels are showing once again why they’ve become one of the country’s most exciting and internationally acclaimed bands.

