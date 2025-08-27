Dick Move Announce New Album Dream, Believe, Achieve With Protest Anthem ‘Nurses’ - Noise11.com

Aotearoa punk agitators Dick Move have announced the release of their third studio album Dream, Believe, Achieve, due out 14 November via 1:12 Records and Flying Nun Records. The band has also unleashed the snarling single ‘Nurses’, a furious protest anthem that takes aim at neoliberal policy and the chronic underfunding of frontline healthcare.

Since their emergence from Auckland’s DIY punk underground in 2019, Dick Move have earned a reputation as one of the most vital and uncompromising forces in New Zealand music. Their short, sharp shocks of party-punk anthems carry a distinctly political bite, songs that can be shouted along with in a sweaty mosh pit while simultaneously pulling no punches in their critique of systems that put profit before people.

Formed by vocalist Lucy Suttor, guitarist Lucy Macrae, bassist Hariet Ellis, drummer Justin Rendell, and guitarist Luke Boyes, Dick Move cut their teeth in small clubs and community spaces across Aotearoa. From the outset, their mission was clear: blend the unrelenting urgency of classic punk with unapologetically political lyrics.

Live, the band quickly became a phenomenon. Known for chaotic sets that rarely crack the half-hour mark, Dick Move have made a name for themselves as one of the tightest live acts in the region. Their intensity has carried them onto support slots for Foo Fighters, The Breeders, and Australian punk torchbearers Amyl & The Sniffers, Cosmic Psychos, and The Chats. By 2024, Dick Move had graduated to international stages, embarking on a 22-date European tour and setting their sights on further global audiences.

The band’s new album Dream, Believe, Achieve offers 13 tracks clocking in at just 25 minutes, classic Dick Move in both brevity and intensity. The title itself is a pointed subversion: twisting the hollow slogans of self-help influencers into a call for collective resistance and solidarity.

The new single ‘Nurses’ captures the spirit of the record. Channelling early ’80s UK punk, the song zeroes in on the political neglect of healthcare workers in favour of property investors and landlords. In 2024 alone, $2.9 billion was handed to property investors in New Zealand, while hospitals remain understaffed and emergency departments overflow.

“When the Government chooses landlords over nurses, it’s not neglect, it’s strategy,” explains frontwoman Lucy Suttor. “Defund, destabilise, privatise, that’s the playbook. And we’re calling it out.”

The track is accompanied by a video directed by Stella Reid and featuring actor Johanna Cosgrove, produced with support from NZ On Air Music. Reid describes the song as “not screaming about the changes that need to be made, it knows the crisis is here, and it’s asking where you stand as it implodes.”

Other highlights on the album include the fist-pumping anthem ‘Fuck It’, the biting social commentary of ‘Scared Old Men’, and the rowdy stomp of ‘Run For Your Money’. The album was tracked and mixed by De Stevens at Auckland’s famed Roundhead Studios, produced by long-term collaborator Peter Ruddell (Sulfate, Wax Chattels), and mastered by Australian punk figure Mikey Young.

Mini-Discography

Dick Move (2020)

The band’s debut album was a 20-minute explosion of raw punk energy. Recorded quickly and released through 1:12 Records, it introduced their trademark mix of humour and anger. Songs like Ladies Night and Small Man Syndrome quickly became live favourites, embodying the band’s spirit of fast, fun, and furious.

Chop! (2022)

On their second album Chop!, Dick Move refined their sound without losing their urgency. The album pushed harder into social commentary, tackling misogyny, inequality, and political hypocrisy head-on. Singles like Ladies Night found broader airplay, and the record established Dick Move as a punk band with something important to say.

Dream, Believe, Achieve (2025)

Album number three delivers 13 tracks in 25 minutes, a new high point for the band’s mix of chaos and clarity. With songs like Nurses and Fuck It, the band balance humour, fury, and biting political critique in a way that only Dick Move can.

What sets Dick Move apart from many of their punk contemporaries is their balance of humour, anger, and urgency. Their songs might be funny, sometimes even absurd, but beneath the chaos lies an unshakable political core. From housing inequality to climate justice to workers’ rights, Dick Move use their platform to amplify causes that directly affect their community.

That combination has made them unlikely torchbearers for Aotearoa’s next wave of punk, carrying a distinctly Kiwi voice but with a message that resonates globally. Their thick accents, relentless pace, and uncompromising stance make them impossible to ignore, whether they’re shouting across the Tasman or on a European stage.

As they prepare for another European run in September 2025, and continue regular trips to Australia, Dream, Believe, Achieve feels like the moment Dick Move fully arrive as an international punk voice.

Dream, Believe, Achieve Tracklist:

F*ck It

Try Hard

Run For Your Money

Shut Your Mouth

Bludger

Scared Old Men

Nurses

Cracks

Up The Bus

Good Time Girl

Karanga-a-Hape

Suits

Handful

Dick Move’s Dream, Believe, Achieve will be released 14 November on digital, vinyl, and CD via 1:12 Records and Flying Nun Records.

