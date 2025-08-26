Mechatok Locks in First Australian Headline Tour to Celebrate Debut Solo Album Wide Awake - Noise11.com

Berlin-based producer Mechatok, born Emir Timur Tokdemir in 1998, is set to make his Australian debut with a four-city headline tour in March 2026. Kicking off in Brisbane before heading to Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth, the tour marks a new chapter in the rising star’s career. Tickets go on sale at 11 am local time on Friday, 29 August.

Raised on the outskirts of Munich and classically trained in guitar from age six, Mechatok grew up listening to everything from Metallica to the electro anthems of Justice’s Cross. Those contrasting influences laid the foundation for his trademark sound: melodic yet minimal, futuristic yet pop-driven.

His breakthrough came with the release of his debut EP See Thru, a hypnotic five-track project that blended ambient textures with sharp pop hooks. It quickly established him as an emerging force in Europe’s electronic underground.

Not long after, he became a sought-after collaborator, touring internationally and working with some of the most forward-thinking artists of the past decade. Among his high-profile partnerships are Drain Gang (Bladee, Ecco2k, Whitearmor, Thaiboy Digital), Charli XCX, and Italian producer Lorenzo Senni. These collaborations built his reputation as a producer capable of bending genres without losing emotional weight.

Before his solo album, Mechatok released Good Luck in 2020, a collaborative full-length with Bladee that attracted a cult following and showcased his sleek, crystalline production style.

In 2025, Mechatok stepped fully into his own vision with the release of Wide Awake, his debut solo album on Young Recordings. Across eleven tracks, he demonstrates the full range of his artistry, shifting seamlessly between dream-pop vocals, club-ready beats, and introspective atmospherics.

Selected Discography

See Thru (EP, 2016)

Good Luck (with Bladee, 2020)

Wide Awake (2025)

Key Songs & Singles

Several tracks from Wide Awake have already become fan favourites:

“Expression on Your Face” (feat. Ecco2k & Bladee) — A kaleidoscopic track that fuses haunting vocal lines with shimmering electronic layers.

“Addiction” — A propulsive, high-energy single that highlights his knack for pop melodies.

“Virus Freestyle” — Playful and unpredictable, merging freestyle elements with glossy production.

“200” (with Tohji) — A hard-hitting collaboration that reflects his global reach.

“Sunkiss” — The album closer, wistful yet uplifting, leaving a lasting impression.

These songs highlight his ability to craft music that is both intimate and expansive, experimental yet accessible.

Mechatok’s shows are immersive, blending hypnotic visuals with his crystalline electronic productions. His sets have been described as balancing the energy of the dance floor with the sensitivity of a pop performance. For Australian audiences, this will be the first chance to experience his sound in a live headline context.

Australian Tour Dates – March 2026

Presented by MG Live and I OH YOU, with Garbage TV joining in Perth, Mechatok’s first

Australian headline tour will bring Wide Awake to life across four cities.

Brisbane – Tuesday, 17 March 2026, Crowbar (18+)

Sydney – Thursday, 19 March 2026, Liberty Hall (18+)

Melbourne – Friday, 20 March 2026, 170 Russell (18+)

Perth – Saturday, 21 March 2026, The Rechabite (18+)

Tickets go on sale Friday, 29 August at 11 am local time via Oztix (Brisbane) and Moshtix (Sydney, Melbourne, Perth).

