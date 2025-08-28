TX2 Teams With DeathbyRomy On Dark New Anthem ‘Feed’ - Noise11.com

TX2 is set to unleashed his latest single Feed, a collaboration with the equally enigmatic DeathbyRomy.

With Feed, TX2 (real name Evan Thomas) continues his mission to shake up modern rock with songs that cut through the noise. DeathbyRomy’s dark-pop aura provides a perfect counterpoint to TX2’s sharp-edged delivery, adding an eerie depth that makes this one of his most ambitious releases yet. The track arrives with a music video scheduled to drop Friday, August 29, 2025 – a visual promised to be as unsettling as the song itself.

Speaking about the single, TX2 explained that Feed explores how love can be consuming – both intoxicating and destructive. “This song is about how love can be all-consuming, and also a pivotal portion of our concept album,” he says. “If you want the real story… watch the music video.”

With DeathbyRomy’s presence on the track, the song takes on a cinematic quality. Known for her shadowy vocals and fearless exploration of darker themes, Romy adds a haunting counterweight to TX2’s fire. It’s a pairing that makes perfect sense for fans of darker alternative music, where beauty and chaos exist side by side.

The release of Feed comes as TX2 recently wrapped the Summer of Loud tour across the U.S. supporting Beartooth. On that tour, Beartooth’s frontman Caleb Shomo went out of his way to publicly back TX2 after seeing the way younger bands are often dismissed on line-ups dominated by established names.

Shomo compared TX2’s rise to his own early struggles, saying, “It’s tough to be in the smaller band everyone hates on online, especially on a metal tour with older bands and older fans you’ve never played to. I will always feel for that after the way I was treated in the early attack days as a 15-year-old trying to express my joy and it getting dumped on by the scene I adored. If you get this band off the jump or not isn’t my point, my point is you’re all gonna see in a few years why TX2 is still around and growing. You can’t fake passion, hard work, and talent.”

TX2 was raised in Fort Collins, Colorado, Evan Thomas found himself an outsider from an early age. As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, he channeled feelings of not belonging into songwriting. His music speaks to anyone who has felt alienated, with lyrics that cut to the core of loneliness, anger, and survival.

His breakthrough came via TikTok, where his unfiltered songs and open conversations about mental health caught fire. TX2 has now amassed over 900,000 followers, turning virality into a loyal community. That community, dubbed the X Movement, is more than just a fan base – it’s an online safe space for people to talk openly about their mental health struggles. Members can vent freely, while others are encouraged to lift each other up. TX2 calls it one of his proudest achievements, and it has become an extension of his mission to make music that matters.

Musically, TX2’s sound is hard to pin down and that’s by design. He blends elements of metal, rap-rock, alternative, and even emo-pop into an explosive mix that recalls the genre-bending chaos of early Linkin Park or Bring Me The Horizon. At the same time, his theatrical intensity and confessional lyrics invite comparisons to Machine Gun Kelly’s pivot into pop-punk, Yungblud’s rebel energy, and Ghostmane’s aggressive fusion of hip hop and industrial metal.

But while comparisons can help place him, TX2 is carving his own lane. His shows are unpredictable bursts of energy, with a rawness that strips away polish in favour of honesty. He’s not interested in playing it safe, and his fans connect with that refusal to dilute his message.

In just a few short years, TX2 has gone from a small-town kid uploading songs online to a disruptor with a global following. His path hasn’t been conventional, there were years of struggle before TikTok put him on the map, but he has used every obstacle as fuel. His songs resonate not because they’re built for algorithms, but because they’re built on truth.

TX2’s trajectory is clear: he’s not just riding a wave, he’s building one. And with Feed, featuring DeathbyRomy, he’s delivered his strongest statement yet. TX2 may just be one of the most vital new voices you’ll hear this year.

TX2 Mini-Discography (Key Releases)

“Trust No One” (Single, 2021) – One of his early viral tracks on TikTok, establishing his raw and unfiltered style.

“Pull the Plug” (Single, 2022) – A heavy-hitting anthem that helped grow the X Movement community.

“Dead Inside” (Single, 2022) – One of his most streamed songs, a fan favourite blending rap-metal with emo intensity.

“Bloodbath” (Single, 2023) – A ferocious track showcasing his evolution into heavier territory.

“All Talk” (Single, 2023) – A sharp commentary on internet culture, proving TX2 isn’t afraid of confrontation.

“Feed” feat. DeathbyRomy (Single, 2025) – His most ambitious release yet, pairing industrial aggression with haunting pop darkness.

