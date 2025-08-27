Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers Announce Second Album GLORY With New Single ‘MOTHER’ - Noise11.com

ARIA Award-winning indie-rock powerhouse Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are back with their second album GLORY, set for release on 7 November 2025 via Community Music / Mom + Pop. To mark the announcement, the band have dropped a fiery new single MOTHER, featuring guitarist Scarlett McKahey on lead vocals for the first time. Its accompanying video premieres tonight at 6pm AEST (27 August 2025) on YouTube.

MOTHER shows Teen Jesus entering uncharted territory. Opening with a twangy western flair before exploding into visceral rage, the track channels the band’s sharpest frustrations into a cathartic scream. The band describes the single as “for every beautiful, magical lady who’s been caught in the crossfire of a man pretending to be good.” It’s a song fuelled by rage, defiance, and solidarity, a statement piece from a band unwilling to be sidelined.

If Teen Jesus’s 2023 debut I Love You introduced their fierce brand of indie-punk, then GLORY promises an evolution. The album has been described as “the sound of getting the bus home after a night out, mascara smeared and phone battery on 1%.” It’s messy, confident, and unapologetic. Produced by Catherine Marks (boygenius, Wolf Alice), GLORY is both polished and raw, reflecting a band that knows exactly who they are and what they want to say.

The sessions were recorded in an isolated home studio on Darkinjung Land, NSW, over five weeks. With Marks encouraging experimentation and a no-compromise approach, the band crafted a record that is, in their words, “completely us.” Every note, scream, and lyric was shaped to reflect their truest sound. The album was mixed by Oli Jacobs (Kendrick Lamar, beabadoobee, Taylor Swift) and mastered by Ruairi O’Flaherty (Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Rey).

Alongside MOTHER, GLORY features the singles BALCONY and UNSCARRED, both of which have already earned widespread critical acclaim.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have built an enviable reputation since breaking through in 2022. Their rise has been marked by a string of awards and nominations:

ARIA Awards 2024 – Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist (Winner)

AIR Awards 2024 – Best Independent Rock Album or EP (I Love You)

AIR Awards 2023 – Best Independent Punk Album or EP (Pretty Good For A Girl Band)

APRA Awards 2024 – Song of the Year (I Used To Be Fun, shortlist)

They’ve also cracked the ARIA Top 10 with I Love You debuting at #6, while singles like I Used To Be Fun (#52 in the triple j Hottest 100) and Girl Sports (#55 in 2022’s countdown) have cemented them as a defining voice in Australia’s new rock wave.

Formed in Canberra, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers—Anna Ryan (vocals/guitar), Scarlett McKahey (guitar/vocals), Jaida Stephenson (bass), and Neve van Boxsel (drums)—first came together as high school friends. Inspired by grunge, punk, and riot grrrl energy, they quickly made a name with their raw live shows and unflinching lyrics.

Their debut EP Pretty Good For A Girl Band (2022) established their sound with tracks like Girl Sports. Their 2023 full-length debut I Love You expanded their reach, blending grunge riffs with sharp indie-rock hooks. The deluxe edition I Love You Too (2024) featured collaborations with Softcult (Dull) and The Linda Lindas (Please Me), further broadening their sonic palette.

Discography:

Pretty Good For A Girl Band EP (2022)

I Love You (2023)

I Love You Too (Deluxe, 2024)

GLORY (2025)

Their activism has been as impactful as their music. The band has spoken at a federal parliamentary inquiry into challenges within the live music industry, championed environmental campaigns such as Green Music’s No Music On a Dead Planet, and supported Michael’s Rule, advocating for safety in live venues. They even performed at Rising Tide on the steps of Parliament House, demonstrating their commitment to issues beyond the stage.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have already shared stages with Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam, proving their fire translates to the world’s biggest arenas. With GLORY, they’re poised to take another leap forward, cementing their reputation as one of the most vital voices in Australian rock.

If Pretty Good For A Girl Band was the introduction and I Love You the breakthrough, then GLORY is the arrival. It’s the album of a band fully in command of their power, kicking down doors while leaving mascara smudges in their wake.

GLORY Tracklist

Watching Me Leave

Balcony

Turn Around

Talking

Daylight

Mine

Mother

Bait

Unscarred

Wonderful

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – GLORY

Out 7 November 2025 (Community Music / Mom + Pop)

New single MOTHER – out now.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...