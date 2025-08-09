Bernth and Charles Berthoud Dissect Guitar and Bass Classics, Explain Funk’s Addictiveness and Preview 'Escape The Internet' - Noise11.com

In their interview with Noise11.com, Bernth (Bernth Brodträger) and Charles (Charles Berthoud), dive into their musical influences, dissect iconic basslines, reflect on legendary bands, and preview their upcoming Australian tour.

Bernth & Charles, have taken the music world by storm with their captivating YouTube breakdowns and virtuosic performances, garnering over 4 million followers across their channels.

In this fast-paced interview, the musicians reflect on the towering legacy of rock and pop great, from The Beatles and Metallica to Michael Jackson and The Rolling Stones.

Charles dives deep into bass craftsmanship, particularly spotlighting the irresistible groove of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean.” For Charles, the bassline’s genius lies in its perfect catchiness, it anchors the track in a way that hooks listeners immediately, regardless of their musical training. While he loves the original, he also admits to often embellishing it in his own slap-bass style, transforming it into a virtuosic solo.

He next turns to Queen’s “Another One Bites The Dust,” breaking down how its foundational “3 on E” rhythm …“barp, barp, barp, ba barp ba bump a dum” and follows the classic funk template seen in hits like Chic’s “Good Times,” explaining why it’s instantly addictive.

Beyond those basslines, the duo also recount how they deconstruct the music of The Beatles, highlighting how they analyze each member’s contribution to understand their collective genius. The approach reveals not just admiration, but an almost forensic dissection of songwriting and performance styles.

They further pay homage to iconic bands like Metallica, The Rolling Stones, and AC/DC.

The interview also served as a platform to announce their eagerly awaited Australian tour, titled “Escape The Internet”, brought to you by ThePhoenix. This multimedia experience blends concert performance with conversation and hands-on instruction, a format fans have come to expect from these online educators

Tour dates include:

• 31 October – Brisbane, The Tivoli

• 1 November – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

• 2 November – Sydney, The Metro

Get tickets at ThePhoenix.au

In the interview, Charles accentuates that the best basslines work on multiple levels—they’re instantly catchy for casual listeners, yet deep enough for musicians to appreciate. His own adaptations fuse that groove with technical flair.

By breaking down what made music by The Beatles or The Who work, track by track, part by part, the duo demonstrates that mastery comes from understanding both the forest and the trees.

The “Escape The Internet” tour promises not just performance, but conversation and instruction, bridging the gap between digital content and real-world exchange.

Their massive online reach reflects a new era in music education—one where talented artists can both inspire and instruct millions via screens, then take their lessons directly to fans around the world.

This Noise11 interview offers a compelling glimpse into how Bernth & Charles approach music—not as mere listeners, but as curious, analytical musicians willing to deconstruct, celebrate, and reinterpret the masters. Their engaging online presence has translated into real-world impact, culminating in Australia-bound performances that promise not just a show, but an immersive musical encounter.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with berth & Charles Berthoud:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...