Ethel Cain To Perform Australia and New Zealand Dates in 2026 - Noise11.com

Ethel Cain has added Australia and New Zealand to her world tour dates for 2026. Ethel first played Australia in 2023 for Dark Mofo and Rising.

Ethel Cain is the artistic persona of Hayden Silas Anhedönia, hailing from Tallahassee, Florida. Raised in a devout Southern Baptist environment, she began experimenting with music on Tumblr and SoundCloud under various monikers, gradually building the character of “Ethel Cain.” By mid-2019, she officially launched the project that would encapsulate her Southern Gothic aesthetic.

In 2021, she self-produced and released the EP Inbred from the basement of an old church while living in Indiana—a fitting setting for her somber, ethereal sound. Familiar tracks like “Crush” and “Michelle Pfeiffer” emerged from this release, drawing significant critical acclaim. Pitchfork praised “Michelle Pfeiffer” as “a gothic masterpiece” and one of the best songs of 2021; The Fader highlighted its cinematic allure.

Ethel Cain’s theatrical rise accelerated with her debut studio album, Preacher’s Daughter, released May 12, 2022 via her own label Daughters of Cain. Entirely written and produced by her, the album weaves a chilling, fictional Southern Gothic narrative, exploring family trauma, sexual violence, and religious conflict. Its sound blends Americana, dark ambient, roots-rock, indie, and slowcore, punctuated by cinematic production and ethereal vocals.

Lead singles—including “Gibson Girl,” “Strangers,” and especially “American Teenager”—garnered widespread praise. The album itself became a cult sensation, with critics naming it among the best releases of the year.

Initially not charting, Preacher’s Daughter surged in popularity following its vinyl release in April 2025. Sales skyrocketed—37,000 copies sold in one week—resulting in a debut at #10 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on Top Album Sales. This historic milestone made Cain the first openly transgender artist to land a Top 10 album in the U.S.; it also charted strongly in Australia, the UK, the Netherlands, and more.

Fans’ intrigue over what follows the tragic arc of Preacher’s Daughter has been palpable. Cain announced a new EP titled Perverts, scheduled for January 2025. The first single, “Punish,” dropped in November 2024, along with teaser performances during her “Childish Behaviour” tour—marked by ambient, cinematic staging, inviting fans to be moved rather than just listen.

Her creative ambitions extend well beyond music: she’s conceptualizing a trilogy of albums, accompanied by novels and a film, expanding the narrative universe she has created.

Beyond her music, Ethel Cain’s influence spans multiple domains. She was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30—Music in 2025, underscoring her impact as a transcendent creative force. Her multifaceted journey—encompassing modeling, literature, and performance—reflects the depth of her artistic vision.

ETHEL CAIN

THE WILLOUGHBY TUCKER FOREVER TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

FEBRUARY 2026

Presented by Frontier Touring and Penny Drop

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/ethelcain

Runs 48 hours from: Wednesday 13 August (11am local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Monday 18 August (11am local time)

Saturday 14 February

Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

Monday 16 February

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 17 February

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 21 February

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 25 February

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 28 February

Fremantle Arts Centre | Fremantle, WA

