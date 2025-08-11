 Ethel Cain To Perform Australia and New Zealand Dates in 2026 - Noise11.com
Ethel Cain (supplied by Frontier Touring)

Ethel Cain (supplied by Frontier Touring)

Ethel Cain To Perform Australia and New Zealand Dates in 2026

by Labelle Hayes on August 12, 2025

in News

Ethel Cain has added Australia and New Zealand to her world tour dates for 2026. Ethel first played Australia in 2023 for Dark Mofo and Rising.

Ethel Cain is the artistic persona of Hayden Silas Anhedönia, hailing from Tallahassee, Florida. Raised in a devout Southern Baptist environment, she began experimenting with music on Tumblr and SoundCloud under various monikers, gradually building the character of “Ethel Cain.” By mid-2019, she officially launched the project that would encapsulate her Southern Gothic aesthetic.

In 2021, she self-produced and released the EP Inbred from the basement of an old church while living in Indiana—a fitting setting for her somber, ethereal sound. Familiar tracks like “Crush” and “Michelle Pfeiffer” emerged from this release, drawing significant critical acclaim. Pitchfork praised “Michelle Pfeiffer” as “a gothic masterpiece” and one of the best songs of 2021; The Fader highlighted its cinematic allure.

Ethel Cain’s theatrical rise accelerated with her debut studio album, Preacher’s Daughter, released May 12, 2022 via her own label Daughters of Cain. Entirely written and produced by her, the album weaves a chilling, fictional Southern Gothic narrative, exploring family trauma, sexual violence, and religious conflict. Its sound blends Americana, dark ambient, roots-rock, indie, and slowcore, punctuated by cinematic production and ethereal vocals.

Lead singles—including “Gibson Girl,” “Strangers,” and especially “American Teenager”—garnered widespread praise. The album itself became a cult sensation, with critics naming it among the best releases of the year.

Initially not charting, Preacher’s Daughter surged in popularity following its vinyl release in April 2025. Sales skyrocketed—37,000 copies sold in one week—resulting in a debut at #10 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on Top Album Sales. This historic milestone made Cain the first openly transgender artist to land a Top 10 album in the U.S.; it also charted strongly in Australia, the UK, the Netherlands, and more.

Fans’ intrigue over what follows the tragic arc of Preacher’s Daughter has been palpable. Cain announced a new EP titled Perverts, scheduled for January 2025. The first single, “Punish,” dropped in November 2024, along with teaser performances during her “Childish Behaviour” tour—marked by ambient, cinematic staging, inviting fans to be moved rather than just listen.

Her creative ambitions extend well beyond music: she’s conceptualizing a trilogy of albums, accompanied by novels and a film, expanding the narrative universe she has created.

Beyond her music, Ethel Cain’s influence spans multiple domains. She was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30—Music in 2025, underscoring her impact as a transcendent creative force. Her multifaceted journey—encompassing modeling, literature, and performance—reflects the depth of her artistic vision.

ETHEL CAIN
THE WILLOUGHBY TUCKER FOREVER TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
FEBRUARY 2026
Presented by Frontier Touring and Penny Drop

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/ethelcain
Runs 48 hours from: Wednesday 13 August (11am local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Monday 18 August (11am local time)

Saturday 14 February
Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

Monday 16 February
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 17 February
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 21 February
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 25 February
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 28 February
Fremantle Arts Centre | Fremantle, WA

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Rhydian Lewis
Rhydian Lewis Signs Management Deal With Dorsey Productions

Byron Bay based British born singer Rhydian Lewis has signed a worldwide management agreement with Dorsey Production who have offices on the Gold Coast and Los Angeles.

2 days ago
Bernth and Charles Berthoud
Bernth and Charles Berthoud Dissect Guitar and Bass Classics, Explain Funk’s Addictiveness and Preview ‘Escape The Internet’

In their interview with Noise11.com, Bernth (Bernth Brodträger) and Charles (Charles Berthoud), dive into their musical influences, dissect iconic basslines, reflect on legendary bands, and preview their upcoming Australian tour.

3 days ago
Bailey Zimmerman Different Night Same Rodeo
Bailey Zimmerman Drops Sophomore Album Different Night Same Rodeo Following Emotional Delay

Country-pop artist Bailey Zimmerman has finally unveiled his long-anticipated second studio album, Different Night Same Rodeo, on August 8, 2025. The release came after an emotionally charged journey—Zimmerman postponed the launch due to his mother’s illness and dissatisfaction with his original recordings, choosing instead to rework the material until it resonated deeply with his heart and artistry.

3 days ago
The Blaze Folk
French Duo The Blaze Premiere ‘Queen of Dust’ Video Live From The Royal Albert Hall Album ‘Folk’

French electronica duo Blaze have released a live music video from their ‘Folk’ album recorded at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

5 days ago
Yard Act Photo credit Phoebe Fox
Yard Act Are Close To A Third Album

UK post-punk band Yard Act are close to a follow-up to ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ with album three well into the works.

5 days ago
Pale Waves
UK Band Pale Waves To Tour “Overlooked Places”

UK indie/rock band Pale Waves have announced a tour of UK and Ireland but taking it to the obscure this time.

5 days ago
Lady Gaga Photo credit Frank LeBon suppilied by Universal
Lady Gaga Pens New Song for ‘Wednesday’

Lady Gaga has penned the new song, Dead Dance, for season two of Wednesday and will drop a theatrical music video to boot.

6 days ago