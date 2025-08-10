Rhydian Lewis Signs Management Deal With Dorsey Productions - Noise11.com

Byron Bay based British born singer Rhydian Lewis has signed a worldwide management agreement with Dorsey Production who have offices on the Gold Coast and Los Angeles.

“Rhydian is a fantastic singer and entertainer. He has that X factor and we are proud to represent him. We have an amazing project that we are currently working on that will have Rhydian recording in Nashville with some of the top musicians, producers and songwriters,” Scott Dorsey said.

Rhydian, who is known for his amazing voice and suave looks, is often referred to as “James Bondi”. He said, “I am so happy to be working with Scott and his team at Dorsey Productions- he certainly knows the industry inside out and has so many connections. He’s a great guy”.

Rhydian cites Scott rich musical family connection. “Scott’s father, Engelbert Humperdinck, has always been one of my musical heroes,” Rhydian said.

Scott Dorsey is excited with the new recruit to the Dorsey Production family. “Watch this space,” Scott said.

Scott Dorsey’s experience includes more than a decade directing the career of his superstar father Engelbert Humperdinck. Over the past 20 years, Scott has worked with such greats as Sir Elton John, Carlos Santana, Slash, Dame Olivia Newton John and Rob Thomas.

Originally from Wales, Rhydian Lewis discovered his passion for swing and crooner classics when he heard Michael Bublé’s “Everything” on the radio, a moment that set him off on his musical journey.

Before embracing music full-time, he worked as a hairdresser among various professions, only shifting into performance after organizing his first Bublé–style show. His dedication paid off as he built an extensive tribute repertoire.

Rhydian led The Residuals, a top-tier swing and big-band ensemble known for electrifying live performances. The group is frequently described as one of

Australia’s finest swing bands, sought after for both corporate events and theatrical tribute concerts.

Their repertoire spans the classics, Michael Bublé, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, as well as hits from musical theatre and international languages (Mandarin, Japanese, Spanish, Italian, English).

Rhydian is known for his high-calibre shows, especially The Best of Bublé Tribute Experience, featuring hits like Home, Haven’t Met You Yet, and Feeling Good, a regular draw at theatres and festivals across Australia.

His Sinatra tribute, King of The Swingers: Sinatra Through the Years, is widely praised for its authenticity, “as close as you’ll get to Sinatra in his prime”.

Rhydian has performed at high-profile events such as The Sydney Boat Show, Sanctuary Cove Boat Show, Gold Coast Christmas Carols, and even the largest corporate gathering in Australian history.

Internationally, he’s played venues like The Cavern in Liverpool, the Guangzhou International Sports Arena, and held residencies at luxury venues like the Versace Hotel on the Gold Coast.

His Timbre reached wider audiences by appearing on Ministry of Sound’s first-ever big-band swing album released in major markets like the UK, US, Canada, and Ireland.

Rhydian blends charm, storytelling, and humor with timeless swing and romance. One interview described his performance space as “green hills and blue sky… so peaceful,” reflecting how his personal life in Byron Bay fuels his artistry.

With over 320 songs in his repertoire and performances in multiple languages, he brings elegance and energy to venues ranging from corporate galas to intimate theatre stages.

