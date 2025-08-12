Jelly Roll Reveals He Has Lost 90 Kilograms (200 Pounds) - Noise11.com

Jason Bradley DeFord, known to fans as Jelly Roll, has made headlines with his remarkable weight loss of nearly 90 kilograms (200 pounds), a life-changing journey he began in late 2022.

Starting from a peak of around 245 kilograms (540 lb), Jelly Roll revealed that by April 2025, he weighed approximately 161 kilograms (357 lb). More recently, he’s announced that he has dropped below 136 kilograms (300), a weight he hadn’t seen since his middle school days.

Jelly Roll attributes his success to real, sustainable changes—no surgery, no diet pills, just commitment to healthier living.

Guided by his chef and nutrition coach, Ian Larios, Jelly Roll embraced a high-protein, veggie-rich diet. His meals, a Waffle House–inspired breakfast bowl, a healthy snack, and a creative dairy-free poutine, demonstrate that comfort food can be both flavorful and nutritious.

Exercise became part of his routine, even while on tour. He incorporated walking, basketball, boxing, and pushing himself to run a 5K, his first one in May 2024, which coincided with a 32 kilogram (70lb) loss.

Jelly Roll has been candid about his struggle with food addiction, likening it to past battles with substances. He transformed not just physically, but emotionally—building a positive support culture around him and even starting “Jelly Roll’s Losers Run Club” to bring others along on the health journey.

Each milestone has fueled new goals:

Completing that first 5K gave him momentum, and now he’s aiming for under 250 lb, eyeing skydiving, roller coasters, bull riding, and other thrilling activities—symbols of freedom and a triumphant new life.

He also dreams of gracing the cover of Men’s Health by March 2026. And yes, he’s planning a shirtless magazine shoot in 2027—joking that he may need surgery to remove excess skin before.

Recently, he shared his story inside the Tennessee Titans locker room, emphasizing discipline, perseverance, and how physical transformation can inspire teamwork and resilience.

Jelly Roll will visit Australia in November 2025.

Jelly Roll

The Down Under 2025 Tour

Australia & New Zealand

With Shaboozey and Drew Baldridge

Presented by Live Nation

Saturday October 25 Sunshine Coast, Strummingbird Festival*

Sunday October 26 Adelaide, TBA

Tuesday October 28 Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena – FINAL TICKETS

Wednesday October 29 Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena – NEW SHOW

Saturday November 1 Newcastle, Strummingbird Festival*

Sunday November 2 Perth, Strummingbird Festival*

Tuesday November 4 Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday November 8 Auckland, The Outer Fields at Western Springs

