Paul Kelly Reigns Dearly For Making Gravy Christmas Show 2022 - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly’s annual ‘Making Gravy’ Christmas show is the Christmas show people with music taste go to, to avoid having to endure Channel 9’s cheesy Carols By Candlelight.

The Paul Kelly Making Gravy show is a stocking of treats with some Christmas songs, some deeper cuts, plenty of hits and lots of guests.

2022 had a diverse line-up with the event opened by Alex The Astronaut, followed by The Beths and then Amyl and the Sniffers before Kelly and band with nephew Dan, guest guitarist Ash Naylor, and vocals from the classical Alice Keath and the operatic Jess Hitchcock.

As Paul was performing on the hallowed grounds of the Sidney Myer Music Bowl he paid his respects to the greats we lost in 2022, Olivia Newton-John, Judith Durham and Archie Roach.

It was on this very same stage 55 years ago when The Seekers attracted 200,000 fans (that was 10% of the population of Melbourne at the time). Paul dedicated The Seekers ‘The Carnival Is Over’ to the late Judith Durham, he performed Olivia Newton’s John’s “murder ballad” ‘Banks of the Ohio’ for Livvy and his 1992 ‘Rally Round The Drum’, written with Archie Roach, for Archie Roach.

Christmas was interwoven through the show with Paul’s latest carriage on the Christmas train ‘Maybe This Christmas’ opening the show, the classic ‘Silent Night’ (with Sime Nugent) included, his classic ‘How To Make Gravy’ towards the end and ‘Christmas’ from ‘last year’s ‘Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train’ hung on the tree as well.

The Paul Kelly Making Gravy setlist 2022

Maybe This Christmas (With Alice Keath) (from Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train, 2022)

Petrichor (from Life Is Fine, 2017)

Careless (from So Much Water, So Close To Home, 1989)

Before Too Long (from Gossip, 1986)

A Bastard Like Me (from Nature, 2018)

Firewood and Candles (from Life Is Fine, 2017)

Love Never Runs on Time from Wanted Man, 1994)

Letter in the Rain (from Life Is Fine, 2017)

Our Sunshine (With Jess Hitchcock and Alice Keath) (from Smoke, 1989)

Leaps and Bounds (from Gossip, 1986)

From St Kilda to Kings Cross (with Dan Kelly) (from Post, 1985)

Rally Round the Drum (from Hidden Things, 1992)

Silent Night (with Paul Kelly, Alice Keath & Sime Nugent)

Banks of the Ohio (Jess Hitchcock on lead vocals with Alice Keath) (Olivia Newton-John cover)

Every Day My Mother’s Voice (from Songs from the South 1985-2019, 2019)

Josephina (from Life Is Fine, 2017)

To Her Door (from Under The Sun, 1987)

Northern Rivers (single, 2022)

Christmas (from Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train, 2021)

Deeper Water (from Deeper Water, 1995)

Dumb Things (from Under The Sun, 1987)

How to Make Gravy (from Words and Music, 1998)

From Little Things Big Things Grow (With The Beths, Alex The Astronaut, Jess Hitchcock, Alice Keath ) (from Comedy, 1991)

Encore:

Every Step of the Way (single, 2021)

Winter Coat (from Comedy, 1991)

Rising Moon (from Life Is Fine, 2017)

The Carnival Is Over (Jess Hitchcock on lead vocals) (The Seekers cover)

Encore 2:

Darling It Hurts (from Gossip, 1986)

Save the Last Dance for Me (The Drifters cover)

The next stop now for Paul Kelly is the Red Hot Summer tour of 2023 staring in Mornington on 14 January.

Paul Kelly will headline Red Hot Summer 2023 with Bernard fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley.

