Crowded House To Headline The Next Red Hot Summer Series - Noise11.com

Crowded House will perform more live shows for 2025 for Red Hot Summer, as well as Mannum’s Sounds by the River and Mackay’s Legends on the Lawn.

The line-up for Red Hot Summer and Legends on the Lawn includes Angus and Julia Stone, Mark Seymour with Vika and Linda, The Church and The Waifs. Sounds by the River has The Cruel Sea on the bill instead of The Church.

Crowded house released their most recent album ‘Gravity Stairs’ in May 2024.

In 2024 Angus and Julia Stone released their fifth album ‘Cape Forestier’.

Mark Seymour and the Undertow had the 2024 release ‘The Boxer’.

‘Eros Zeta and the Perfumed Gardens’ is the most recent album for The Church from 2024.

Vika and Linda will have a new album in 2026. The 2022 Christmas album aside, their last album was ‘The Wait’ in 2021.

The Waifs haven’t had an album since ‘Ironbark’ in 2017.

In 2025 The Cruel Sea released ‘Straight Into The Sun’, their first album in 24 years.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:

Saturday 18th October

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

• This is an 18 plus show

Saturday 25th October

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

• This is an 18 plus show

Sunday 26th October

Berry Showgrounds, Berry NSW

• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 1st November

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Sunday 2nd November

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 15th November

Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD

• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Sunday 16th November

Broadwater Parklands, Southport

• This is an 18 plus show

Sunday 23rd November

Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA

• This is an 18 plus show

Saturday 29th November

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

• This is an 18 plus show

Saturday 6th December

Sandalford Estate, Swan Valley WA

• This is an 18 plus show

Red Hot Summer Tour & Ticketmaster Presale:

Tuesday 3rd June 9.00am > Wednesday 4th June 11.59pm (local time)

ANZ Circle pre-sale:

ANZ Visa cardholders have access to pre-sale tickets from

Tuesday 3rd June 9.00am > Wednesday 4th June 11.59pm (local time)

or until allocation exhausted.

To access the exclusive pre-sale, enter the first 6 digits of your eligible ANZ credit or debit card. Visit ANZ-circlelive.com.au/red-hot-summer-tour

Eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply

General Public on-sale:

Thursday 5th June 9.00am (local time)

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

SOUNDS BY THE RIVER TOUR DATE 2025:

Saturday 22nd November

Mannum Golf Club, Mannum SA

• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Ticketmaster Presale:

Tuesday 3rd June 9.00am > Wednesday 4th June 11.59pm (local time)

General Public on-sale:

Thursday 5th June 9.00am (local time)

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

LEGENDS ON THE LAWN TOUR DATE 2025:

Saturday 11th October

Harrup Park, Mackay QLD

• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Ticketmaster Pre-sale:

Tuesday 3rd June 9.00am > Wednesday 4th June 11.59pm (local time)

General Public on-sale:

Thursday 5th June 9.00am (local time)

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook