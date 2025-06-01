 Crowded House To Headline The Next Red Hot Summer Series - Noise11.com
Crowded House To Headline The Next Red Hot Summer Series

by Paul Cashmere on June 1, 2025

Crowded House will perform more live shows for 2025 for Red Hot Summer, as well as Mannum’s Sounds by the River and Mackay’s Legends on the Lawn.

The line-up for Red Hot Summer and Legends on the Lawn includes Angus and Julia Stone, Mark Seymour with Vika and Linda, The Church and The Waifs. Sounds by the River has The Cruel Sea on the bill instead of The Church.

Crowded house released their most recent album ‘Gravity Stairs’ in May 2024.

In 2024 Angus and Julia Stone released their fifth album ‘Cape Forestier’.

Mark Seymour and the Undertow had the 2024 release ‘The Boxer’.

‘Eros Zeta and the Perfumed Gardens’ is the most recent album for The Church from 2024.

Vika and Linda will have a new album in 2026. The 2022 Christmas album aside, their last album was ‘The Wait’ in 2021.

The Waifs haven’t had an album since ‘Ironbark’ in 2017.

In 2025 The Cruel Sea released ‘Straight Into The Sun’, their first album in 24 years.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:

Red Hot Summer 2025 with Crowded House

Saturday 18th October
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
• This is an 18 plus show

Saturday 25th October
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
• This is an 18 plus show

Sunday 26th October
Berry Showgrounds, Berry NSW
• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 1st November
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Sunday 2nd November
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 15th November
Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD
• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Sunday 16th November
Broadwater Parklands, Southport
• This is an 18 plus show

Sunday 23rd November
Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA
• This is an 18 plus show

Saturday 29th November
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
• This is an 18 plus show

Saturday 6th December
Sandalford Estate, Swan Valley WA
• This is an 18 plus show

Red Hot Summer Tour & Ticketmaster Presale:
Tuesday 3rd June 9.00am > Wednesday 4th June 11.59pm (local time)

ANZ Circle pre-sale:

ANZ Visa cardholders have access to pre-sale tickets from
Tuesday 3rd June 9.00am > Wednesday 4th June 11.59pm (local time)
or until allocation exhausted.

To access the exclusive pre-sale, enter the first 6 digits of your eligible ANZ credit or debit card. Visit ANZ-circlelive.com.au/red-hot-summer-tour
Eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply

General Public on-sale:
Thursday 5th June 9.00am (local time)

Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

SOUNDS BY THE RIVER TOUR DATE 2025:

Sounds by the River 2025 with Crowded House

Saturday 22nd November
Mannum Golf Club, Mannum SA
• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Ticketmaster Presale:
Tuesday 3rd June 9.00am > Wednesday 4th June 11.59pm (local time)

General Public on-sale:
Thursday 5th June 9.00am (local time)

Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

LEGENDS ON THE LAWN TOUR DATE 2025:

Legends on the Lawn 2025 with Crowded House

Saturday 11th October
Harrup Park, Mackay QLD
• All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Ticketmaster Pre-sale:
Tuesday 3rd June 9.00am > Wednesday 4th June 11.59pm (local time)

General Public on-sale:
Thursday 5th June 9.00am (local time)

Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

