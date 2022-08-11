Crowded House, Angus and Julia Stone, Boy & Bear To Play Gateway Lakes, Wodonga - Noise11.com

Crowded House, Angus and Julia Stone and Boy & Bear will perform at Gateway Lakes on the Victoria/New South Wales border in November.

Gateway Lakes, Wodonga backs onto the Murray River with New South Wales within shouting distance of the event.

Crowded House were on their ‘Dreamers are Waiting’ Australian tour dates earlier this year when Neil Finn caught Covid and dates were postponed.

The Wodonga dates is a new date around the rescheduled tour.

CROWDED HOUSE

with special guests

ANGUS & JULIA STONE

BOY & BEAR

GATEWAY LAKES, WODONGA VIC

Sunday 13th November 2022

Tickets on sale Tuesday 16th August at 10.00am (AEST)

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

