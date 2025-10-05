Cynthia Erivo Releases Stirring Rendition of ‘Everytime You Go Away' For John Candy Documentary - Noise11.com

British powerhouse Cynthia Erivo has delivered a soulful, emotional rendition of the Paul Young classic “Everytime You Go Away” for the upcoming Prime Video documentary John Candy: I Like Me, directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds. The film celebrates the life and legacy of one of comedy’s most beloved figures and premieres globally on 10 October 2025.

“John Candy brought so much joy to people’s lives, and it’s an honour to celebrate his legacy through this song,” Erivo said in a statement. “‘Everytime You Go Away’ is one of my favourites and carries such tenderness. I hope my version captures even a fraction of the warmth he gave the world.”

The song, originally written by Daryl Hall and made famous by Paul Young in 1985, has become a timeless soft rock anthem – one that carried deep emotional resonance when it appeared in John Hughes’ classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles, starring Candy and Steve Martin. Erivo’s new version pays homage not only to Candy’s career but to a film moment that remains one of the most heartfelt in cinema history.

John Candy: I Like Me takes its name from Candy’s final line in Planes, Trains and Automobiles: “I like me. My wife likes me. My customers like me.” The documentary, directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, features never-before-seen archival footage, family interviews, and reflections from the friends and collaborators who knew him best. It premiered at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival in September and will stream globally on Prime Video this month.

Candy, who passed away in 1994 at just 43, remains one of the most beloved comic actors of the 1980s and early 1990s. His warm-hearted performances in Uncle Buck, Cool Runnings, Splash, and Home Alone earned him a reputation as the ultimate everyman – a performer who could make audiences laugh and cry in the same scene. The new documentary revisits his kindness, humour, and humanity – qualities that Erivo channels in her gentle, gospel-tinged reimagining of “Everytime You Go Away.”

Cynthia Erivo’s connection to emotionally charged material is no coincidence. The 38-year-old London-born performer is one of the few artists to have achieved near-EGOT status, with Grammy, Tony, and Emmy wins already under her belt and three Academy Award nominations. Known for her magnetic voice and commanding stage presence, Erivo has built a reputation for breathing new life into classic songs and characters.

Her latest album I Forgive You, released earlier this year, has been hailed as her most personal work yet – a 20-track journey through heartbreak, self-discovery, and healing that moves between R&B, pop, folk, and gospel. Each section of the album explores a different emotional phase, divided by acapella interludes showcasing Erivo’s extraordinary vocal control.

Erivo first captured international attention in 2015 for her Broadway debut as Celie in The Color Purple, earning a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, and a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance. She went on to star in acclaimed films including Widows, Bad Times at the El Royale, and Harriet, where her portrayal of abolitionist Harriet Tubman earned her dual Oscar nominations – for Best Actress and Best Original Song (“Stand Up”).

More recently, Erivo portrayed Elphaba in the 2024 film adaptation of Wicked, earning global acclaim and topping charts with her rendition of “Defying Gravity.” Her versatility across stage, film, and music has placed her among the most dynamic performers of her generation – an artist unafraid to cross genres and challenge conventions.

In many ways, Erivo’s involvement in John Candy: I Like Me is symbolic. Both Candy and Erivo represent artists with an unfiltered humanity – capable of making audiences feel deeply connected through authenticity and warmth. Her take on “Everytime You Go Away” transforms Paul Young’s 1980s classic into a poignant, cinematic tribute – a bridge between two eras of heartfelt storytelling.

The collaboration also marks another creative intersection between Hollywood and music. Producer Ryan Reynolds, who has long championed Candy’s legacy, helped bring the project to fruition alongside director Colin Hanks, whose passion for documenting artists and cultural icons continues with this deeply personal tribute.

As John Candy: I Like Me prepares for release, Erivo’s recording stands as both a love letter to Candy’s fans and a reminder of her own artistic reach. With her stunning voice and emotional intelligence, Cynthia Erivo has once again proven that few artists today can so effortlessly balance reverence and reinvention.

John Candy: I Like Me streams worldwide on Prime Video from 10 October 2025.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)