Danny Brown Announces Seventh Album Stardust With New Single "Starburst" - Noise11.com

Danny Brown, Detroit’s most unpredictable rap innovator, is back with his seventh studio album Stardust, set for release on 7 November via Warp Records. Alongside the announcement, Brown has dropped the first single, “Starburst”, a frenetic, shape-shifting cut matched with a cinematic, mind-bending video that underlines why he’s still one of the most creative forces in hip hop.

The release of Stardust follows a prolific run for Brown. In 2023, he teamed with JPEGMAFIA on the acclaimed collaboration Scaring The Hoes before delivering his deeply personal solo album Quaranta. Both records were hailed for their raw honesty and daring experimentation, reaffirming Brown’s place as one of rap’s most fearless voices.

Now sober and entering a new chapter of his life, Brown has described Stardust as his most vulnerable work yet. It’s also the first album he’s written in sobriety, with critics already noting a shift in tone. While his earlier work often thrived in chaos and darkness, Stardust promises an unexpected sense of clarity and lightness, without losing the edge that made him a trailblazer.

The project features a wide-ranging list of collaborators including underscores, Jane Remover, Frost Children, Quadeca, Femtanyl, and Australian artist Zheani, highlighting Brown’s ongoing knack for spotting emerging talent. The result is an album that pulls from experimental pop, underground electronics, and boundary-breaking rap, all held together by Brown’s distinctive flow and perspective.

To coincide with the album, Brown has mapped out a 21-date headline tour across the United States, kicking off 10 November in Boston. The run will include stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Atlanta before wrapping on 14 December at New York’s Warsaw. Support comes from underscores and Femtanyl.

Born Daniel Dewan Sewell in 1981, Danny Brown grew up in Detroit, raised by young parents and heavily influenced by his father’s DJ background. His natural gift for rhyming showed early, with his mother encouraging it through Dr. Seuss books. By his teens, Brown had drifted into Detroit’s street culture, dealing drugs and spending time in jail before committing to rap as a career.

He cut his teeth in the early 2000s with local group Rese’vor Dogs before breaking out as a solo artist with The Hybrid (2010). It was his next release, XXX (2011), that turned him into a critical darling, named “Artist of the Year” by Spin and Metro Times. His follow-up, Old (2013), cracked the US Top 20 and produced underground hits like “25 Bucks” and “Smokin & Drinkin”.

Brown’s reputation grew further with Atrocity Exhibition (2016) and UKnowWhatImSayin? (2019), both hailed for their boundary-pushing production. By 2023, he was firmly established as one of rap’s most respected outliers, unafraid to challenge convention both musically and personally.

Outside music, Brown has also ventured into comedy and podcasting, hosting The Danny Brown Show, where his humour and humanity shine alongside guests like JPEGMAFIA, Hannibal Buress, and Logic.

Stardust Tracklist

Book of Daniel (ft. Quadeca)

Starburst

Copycats (ft. underscores)

1999 (ft. JOHNNASCU)

Flowers (ft. 8485)

Lift You Up

Green Light (ft. Frost Children)

What You See (ft. Quadeca)

Baby (ft. underscores)

Whatever The Case (ft. IssBrokie)

1L0v3myL1f3! (ft. Femtanyl)

RIGHT FROM WRONG (ft. Nnamdi)

The End (ft. Ta Ukrainka & Zheani)

All4U (ft. Jane Remover)

Danny Brown’s Stardust arrives 7 November via Warp Records. The single “Starburst” is out now with its official video streaming online.

