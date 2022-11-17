Danny Elfman Releases Music From White Noise - Noise11.com

Danny Elfman has shared the piece ‘Duel Lecture’ from the upcoming Netflix movie ‘White Noise’.

‘White Noise’ stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. It is adapted from the 1985 novel by Don De Lillo.

The premise of the movie is “Jack Gladney (Driver), professor of Hitler studies at the College-on-the-Hill, husband to Babette (Gerwig) and father to four children, is torn asunder by “the Airborne Toxic Event,” a cataclysmic train accident that casts chemical waste over his town.

Danny Elfman has scored ‘Beetlejuice’, ‘Batman’, ‘Men In Black’, ‘Justice League’ and is the composer of The Simpsons theme.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

