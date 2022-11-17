 Danny Elfman Releases Music From White Noise - Noise11.com
Danny Elfman

Danny Elfman

Danny Elfman Releases Music From White Noise

by Paul Cashmere on November 17, 2022

in News

Danny Elfman has shared the piece ‘Duel Lecture’ from the upcoming Netflix movie ‘White Noise’.

‘White Noise’ stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. It is adapted from the 1985 novel by Don De Lillo.

The premise of the movie is “Jack Gladney (Driver), professor of Hitler studies at the College-on-the-Hill, husband to Babette (Gerwig) and father to four children, is torn asunder by “the Airborne Toxic Event,” a cataclysmic train accident that casts chemical waste over his town.

Danny Elfman has scored ‘Beetlejuice’, ‘Batman’, ‘Men In Black’, ‘Justice League’ and is the composer of The Simpsons theme.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Danny Elfman 2022 Credit Jonathan Williams
Danny Elfman Recruits His Famous Friends For ‘Bigger.Messier’

Danny Elfman has called on Trent Reznor, Iggy Pop, HEALTH, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Zach Hill of Death Grips, Xiu Xiu, Squarepusher, Ghostemane for a new album of remixes of his recent ‘Big Mess’ album. This one is called ‘Bigger.Messier’.

August 5, 2022
Danny Elfman
Danny Elfman Performs The Simpson and Spider-Man At Coachella

Danny Elfman was one of the surprises at Coachella 2022 with a setlist mixing his old band Oingo Boingo and this soundtrack work into one setlist.

April 18, 2022
Danny Elfman
Danny Elfman Teams Up With Trent Reznor For ‘Native Intelligence’

Danny Elfman has reconstructed his ‘Big Mess’ track ‘Native Intelligence’ with help from Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails.

March 22, 2022
Danny Elfman
Danny Elfman Debuts ‘In Time’ Video

Danny Elfman has premiered another video from his 2021 album ‘Big Mess’ album.

January 21, 2022
Danny Elfman
Danny Elfman Debuts Xiu Xiu Remix of ‘Serious Ground’

Danny Elfman has debuted yet another reinterpretation of one of his ‘Big Mess’ tracks with a Xiu Xiu remix of ‘Serious Ground’.

October 13, 2021
Danny Elfman Big Mess
Danny Elfman ‘Big Mess’ Started Out For ‘Dark Mofo’ In Tasmania

Danny Elfman tells Noise11.com that the origins for what is now his ‘Big Mess’ album started because of the Dark Mofo festival in Hobart, Tasmania.

June 14, 2021
Danny Elfman photo by Jacob Boll
Danny Elfman Tells Noise11 How He Created The Simpsons Theme

Danny Elfman has written over 100 film scores. ‘Batman’, ‘Edward Scissorhands’, are his but the one he is most fond of is his Theme for The Simpsons.

June 4, 2021