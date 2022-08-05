 Danny Elfman Recruits His Famous Friends For ‘Bigger.Messier’ - Noise11.com
Danny Elfman 2022 Credit Jonathan Williams

Danny Elfman Recruits His Famous Friends For ‘Bigger.Messier’

by Paul Cashmere on August 5, 2022

in News

Danny Elfman has called on Trent Reznor, Iggy Pop, HEALTH, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Zach Hill of Death Grips, Xiu Xiu, Squarepusher, Ghostemane for a new album of remixes of his recent ‘Big Mess’ album. This one is called ‘Bigger.Messier’.

After scoring over 100 films and television themes, Danny Elfman recorded ‘Big Mess’, his first album in decades. Now with Stu Brooks and Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, Elfman has recruited his mates for a further take on the original album.

Elfman has also been continuing his cinemas creations. His most recent work was for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

BIGGER. MESSIER. TRACK-LISTING

1. We Belong (Squarepusher Remix) – 7:13
2. Happy (LITTLE SNAKE DYING IN THE CLUB EDITION) – 2:47
3. Happy (33EMYBW Remix) – 3:00
4. Sorry (Kid606 Remix) – 6:09
5. We Belong (Rafiq Bhatia Remix) – 3:38
6. Kick Me (Zach Hill Remix) – 3:03
7. Insects (Machine Girl Insecticidal Tendencies Remix) – 4:29
8. Serious Ground (Xiu Xiu Remix) – 5:15
9. Cruel Compensation (The Locust Remix) – 2:21
10. Everybody Loves You (Boris Remix) – 5:38
11. True (feat. Trent Reznor) – 5:18
12. In Time (feat. Blixa Bargeld) – 4:41
13. In Time (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix) – 3:10
14. Native Intelligence (feat. Trent Reznor) – 4:29
15. Kick Me (feat. Iggy Pop) – 3:37
16. Kick Me (feat. Fever333) – 2:05
17. In Time (HEALTH Remix) – 4:58
18. Native Intelligence (feat. Trent Reznor – Ghostemane Natural Selection Remix) – 3:33
19. Happy (Boy Harsher Remix) – 4:48
20. True (feat. Trent Reznor – Stu Brooks Remix) – 5:59
21. Happy (LITTLE SNAKE LUNAR CLIMAX EDITION) – 4:26
22. Serious Dub (Scientist Remix) (Digital Bonus Track) – 5:00
23. Happy (A. Fruit Remix) (Digital Bonus Track) – 3:17

Noise11.com

