Darkthrone Celebrate 40 Years With The Fist In The Face Of God Deluxe Box Set - Noise11.com

Norwegian Black Metal Pioneers Mark Four Decades With Expansive Vinyl Collection, Book And DVD

by Paul Cashmere

Darkthrone have marked 40 years as one of the most influential and uncompromising bands in extreme metal with the announcement of The Fist In The Face Of God, a deluxe nine LP and DVD box set to be released on March 6 via Peaceville. The collection documents the band’s core black metal era and arrives as a definitive archival statement from a group whose legacy is inseparable from the history of Norwegian black metal itself.

Originally formed in Kolbotn in 1986 under the name Black Death, Darkthrone emerged from the underground at a time when death metal was still finding its shape. Early demos such as Land Of Frost and A New Dimension pointed to a band already committed to atmosphere and extremity. By the time of their 1991 debut album Soulside Journey, released through Peaceville, Darkthrone had established themselves as formidable musicians, even as they stood on the brink of a dramatic artistic shift.

That shift would define not only their career but an entire genre. Inspired by Bathory and Celtic Frost, Darkthrone moved decisively into black metal territory in the early 1990s. Albums A Blaze In The Northern Sky, Under A Funeral Moon and Transilvanian Hunger, later dubbed the Unholy Trinity, became foundational texts of the so called second wave of Norwegian black metal. Raw production, minimalist riffing and a fiercely anti commercial ethos placed Darkthrone at the centre of a movement that would resonate globally for decades.

Across personnel changes and growing notoriety, the band ultimately consolidated as a duo, Fenriz and Nocturno Culto, following the departure of guitarist Zephyrous in 1993. From that point on, Darkthrone operated with a singular vision, recording and releasing music that consistently resisted outside expectations. Even as black metal gained international attention, Darkthrone remained focused on the fundamentals, riffs, atmosphere and a deep respect for underground culture.

The Fist In The Face Of God focuses on what many consider the purest black metal period in the Darkthrone catalogue. The box set spans nine albums, beginning with A Blaze In The Northern Sky from 1992 and concluding with Sardonic Wrath, their final album for Moonfog Productions released in 2004. Along the way it includes Under A Funeral Moon, Transilvanian Hunger, Panzerfaust, Total Death, Ravishing Grimness, Plaguewielder and Hate Them.

Each album has been freshly mastered by Patrick Engel at Temple Of Disharmony, with careful attention paid to preserving the original sound and intent. The records are presented on heavyweight vinyl with original artwork and sleeve designs intact, reinforcing the archival nature of the project.

Beyond the music, the set expands into a broader historical document. A 48 page book written by longtime collaborator Harald Fossberg traces Darkthrone’s development through this crucial era, featuring rare photographs and detailed commentary. A DVD adds further depth, anchored by an exclusive newly recorded interview from 2025 with Fenriz and Nocturno Culto, also conducted by Fossberg. Additional material includes a trilogy of interviews from 2003 and footage from the band’s rare 1996 live performance in Oslo, their final concert appearance.

Fenriz has described the filmed interview as a rarity, underscoring how infrequently Darkthrone engage in retrospective documentation. That restraint has always been central to the band’s identity. While their later career would see them explore punk, heavy metal, speed metal and doom influences, the period captured in The Fist In The Face Of God represents the moment Darkthrone’s name became permanently etched into extreme music history.

Four decades on from their beginnings, Darkthrone continue as a creative force, but this box set stands as a definitive marker of where their legend was forged, deep in the forests of Norwegian black metal’s most formative years.

THE FIST IN THE FACE OF GOD

DISC 1 – A Blaze In The Northern Sky

DISC 2 – Under A Funeral Moon

DISC 3 – Transilvanian Hunger

DISC 4 – Panzerfaust

DISC 5 – Total Death

DISC 6 – Ravishing Grimness

DISC 7 – Plaguewielder

DISC 8 – Hate Them

DISC 9 – Sardonic Wrath

DISC 10 – DVD

