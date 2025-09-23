Dave Stewart, Daryl Hall and Vanessa Amorosi Lead Peace One Day Anthem Premiere - Noise11.com

Legendary Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart has teamed with Hall & Oates’ Daryl Hall to launch a new anthem for peace, with Australian powerhouse Vanessa Amorosi joining the all-star cast of collaborators.

The song, Peace One Day, will make its world premiere at this year’s Peace One Day Celebration on Sunday 21 September 2025. The digital broadcast, streamed globally via peaceoneday.org, will see Stewart and Hall perform the track live with Amorosi, guitar great Peter Frampton and the London Community Gospel Choir.

The track will also be released exclusively through Stewart’s new digital platform SongBits.com on Friday 19 September, ahead of the broadcast.

The anthem, driven by guitar and piano, was co-written, produced and performed by Stewart and Hall. With Amorosi’s commanding vocals, Frampton’s unmistakable guitar tone, and the power of gospel harmonies, the piece is designed as a rallying cry for peace, unity and human connection at a time when conflict dominates global headlines.

As official Peace One Day Ambassadors, Stewart and Hall have long supported the organisation’s mission to promote 21 September as the United Nations’ International Day of Peace. The pair will use this year’s broadcast as the platform to launch their anthem to the world.

Stewart said: “This global stream is a powerful act of unity. At a time of unprecedented global suffering, we must come together – beyond borders, beyond politics, beyond creed – to take a stand for peace. I’m honoured to be part of it. I’m honoured to share this message with Daryl and with millions around the world.”

The Peace One Day 2025 livestream will be hosted by Laura Whitmore and founder Jeremy Gilley MBE. Alongside Stewart, Hall and Amorosi, the event will feature performances from Emeli Sandé, Basement Jaxx, Boris Grebenshikov, Innoss’B, NK | Nastya Kamenskykh, Emmanuel Kelly, Nadirah X, Ashley Wallbridge, Jack & Daisy, Young Voices and the London Community Gospel Choir.

Guest speakers include Jude Law, Sir Richard Branson, Dia Mirza, Dr Bernice King, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Imam Dr Muhammad Ashafa & Pastor James Wuye, and others, who will share messages of peace and reflection during the global call.

The broadcast is expected to reach millions, marking what organisers call “the world’s largest global call for peace.”

Peace One Day was founded in 1999 by filmmaker Jeremy Gilley and achieved a milestone in 2001 when the United Nations unanimously adopted 21 September as a day of global ceasefire and non-violence. Since then, the organisation has worked through major broadcasts, campaigns and collaborations across sport, education, business and culture to inspire action and reduce violence worldwide.

The initiative is supported by Artists For Action – an anti-gun violence collective featuring Billie Eilish, Sheryl Crow, Patti Smith, Nile Rodgers, and both Stewart and Hall.

Gilley said: “Our mission is clear – to raise awareness and manifest action on Peace Day. This is the day where more people think about peace than any other day of the year. It’s also the day we see the largest recorded reduction in violence globally. Dave and Daryl’s anthem is the call to action we’ve always wanted-it’s incredible and the proceeds raised through SongBits will make a massive difference. Peace One Day is so grateful.”

The release of Peace One Day is especially poignant in 2025, a year marked by widespread conflict with more wars active now than at any time since World War II. More than two billion people are living in conflict zones, making the message of peace and unity all the more urgent.

Through music, broadcast and global participation, Peace One Day seeks to offer hope and a moment of reflection, providing what Stewart describes as “a unifying soundtrack for humanity.”

Peace One Day 2025 – Event Details

Date: Sunday 21 September 2025

Time: 1:00 PM BST

Streaming: peaceoneday.org

Song Release: Friday 19 September 2025 via SongBits.com

