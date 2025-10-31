 Basement Jaxx: Five Australian Favourites That Shaped A Generation + 2026 Tour Announced - Noise11.com
Basement Jaxx: Five Australian Favourites That Shaped A Generation + 2026 Tour Announced

by Paul Cashmere on October 31, 2025

News

When Basement Jaxx first erupted from the London club underground in the late 1990s, Australia was quick to catch the fever. The duo’s high-energy, genre-melting sound found a second home down under, where their hits became festival staples and radio favourites.

Now, fifteen years since their last full live tour of the region, Basement Jaxx are returning to Australia and New Zealand in February and March 2026 with their trademark carnival of sound – tickets went on sale today, 31 October 2025.

Before the next wave hits, Noise11 looks back at five of Basement Jaxx’s biggest Australian songs – the tracks that turned dance floors from Brisbane to Perth into joyous, sweat-soaked celebrations.

1. Where’s Your Head At (2001)
A definitive moment in early 2000s dance, Where’s Your Head At remains Basement Jaxx’s most recognisable Australian hit. Reaching No.16 on the ARIA Chart and certified Gold, it became a staple across Triple J and commercial radio alike. With its manic energy, distorted vocals and wild video featuring lab monkeys and chaos, it bridged club culture with pop irreverence. It still triggers instant nostalgia for Big Day Out crowds and post-millennium club nights that shaped a generation.

2. Good Luck (feat. Lisa Kekaula) (2004)
When Good Luck dropped, featuring the powerhouse voice of Lisa Kekaula from The BellRays, it felt like a statement. Crossing over from dance to rock radio, the single reached No.22 in Australia, giving the duo one of their strongest local chart runs. Its blend of soul, grit, and gospel power remains a go-to anthem for empowerment and energy. It was also the perfect storm for live shows, featuring the kind of vocals that shake festival grounds to their foundations.

3. Romeo (2001)
From their second album Rooty, Romeo proved Basement Jaxx could write pure pop gold. It became a club and radio favourite across Australia, reaching the Top 10 on the local dance charts and earning a Gold certification in New Zealand. The track’s fusion of disco, house, and Bollywood-inspired rhythm showcased the duo’s global influences long before genre fusion became commonplace in electronic music.

4. Red Alert (1999)
Australia’s first real taste of Basement Jaxx came with Red Alert. From the debut album Remedy, it hit No.84 on the ARIA Chart but far outlived its chart run as a dancefloor essential. Its funk-driven bassline and high-octane groove were a wake-up call for late-’90s electronic music, merging underground house with the playful energy of funk and Latin sounds. Red Alert is where the Basement Jaxx story really began – the moment the underground met the mainstream.

5. Do Your Thing (2002)
Few tracks embody Basement Jaxx’s unfiltered positivity quite like Do Your Thing. It became an unofficial anthem for self-expression and inclusivity – values central to the duo’s philosophy. While not a major chart hit, its enduring popularity on Australian radio, advertisements, and playlists proves how deeply it resonated with fans.

The long-awaited Basement Jaxx live experience returns to Australia and New Zealand in early 2026, following their triumphant Coachella 2025 comeback and a sold-out UK and Ireland tour. Known for turning every performance into a technicolour explosion of sound, dance, and spectacle, the duo will bring their full live production – singers, MCs, dancers and musicians – for a tour that promises to be part concert, part carnival.

Basement Jaxx – Live 2026 Dates

Friday 27 February – Electric Avenue Festival, Christchurch (SOLD OUT)
Sunday 1 March – Riverstage, Brisbane*
Tuesday 3 March – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide*
Thursday 5 March – Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney**
Saturday 7 March – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne*
Sunday 8 March – Golden Plains Festival, Meredith^
Wednesday 11 March – Fremantle Prison, Fremantle+

https://www.livenation.com.au/basement-jaxx-tickets-adp8803

